Left Menu

PM Modi, Amit Shah condole demise of Uttar Pradesh Minister Vijay Kashyap

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday expressed condolences on demise of Uttar Pradesh Minister Vijay Kashyap and said the BJP leader was devoted to public welfare.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2021 02:06 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 02:06 IST
PM Modi, Amit Shah condole demise of Uttar Pradesh Minister Vijay Kashyap
Uttar Pradesh Minister, Vijay Kashyap (Photo/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday expressed condolences on demise of Uttar Pradesh Minister Vijay Kashyap and said the BJP leader was devoted to public welfare. "Sad to hear about the passing away of BJP leader and Uttar Pradesh minister Vijay Kashyap.. He was a leader connected to the grassroots and was always devoted to public welfare. My condolences to his family and supporters in this moment of grief. Om Shanti!", tweeted PM Modi.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that BJP leader Vijay Kashyap was dedicated to the organisation and will always remain in our memories. "The death of Vijay Kashyap ji, senior leader of UP and a minister in the Government of Uttar Pradesh, is very sad. He will always be remembered for his dedication to public service and the party. My condolences to his family and supporters. God bless the family. Om Shanti", tweeted Amit Shah.

Bharatiya Janata Party National President Jagat Prakash Nadda too expressed grief and tweeted, "The untimely demise of Uttar Pradesh Minister Vijay Kashyap is saddening. He was a devoted party worker.This is an irreparable loss for the BJP. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family." "The death of my colleague and Revenue Minister Vijay Kashyap is saddening. May his soul rest in peace. My condolences to the family", tweeted Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said, "My heartfelt tribute to Vijay Kashyap ji. His dedication to the party and the organization will always remain in our memory. May God give peace to the departed soul and give strength to the family to bear the loss. Om Shanti." Vijay Kumar Kashyap was a leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party. He was a member of the 17th Legislative Assembly of Uttar Pradesh representing the Charthawal assembly constituency. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

SIU to probe corruption at East London Industrial Development Zone

IRCAI launches call for harnessing artificial intelligence to meet SDGs

Entertainment News Roundup: Amazon, Apple not to charge extra for lossless music; Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Laporta plans to announce changes at Barcelona

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has said changes are imminent at the club as they approach the end of a disappointing season. Barca can at best finish third in La Liga this term, having seen their former forward Luis Suarez fire Atletico M...

US STOCKS-Wall Street closes lower on weak telecom stocks despite strong retail earnings

U.S. stocks ended down on Tuesday, slumping on a sharp decline in telecom stocks and weak housing starts data that overshadowed better-than-expected earnings from Walmart and Home Depot. ATT Inc shed 5.8, among the biggest percentage declin...

Two pistols, 11 bullets recovered in J-K's Poonch

Two pistols and eleven bullets were recovered during joint operation of Army and Jammu Kashmir police in Mahra village of Surankote in Poonch district on Tuesday, officials said. While speaking to ANI, officials sources said that an operati...

Entertainment News Roundup: Amazon in talks to buy MGM movie studio; Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Wrexham soccer club gets Hollywood series chronicling actor takeoverHollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are turning their surprise purchase of Welsh soccer team Wrexh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021