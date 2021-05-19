PM Modi, Amit Shah condole demise of Uttar Pradesh Minister Vijay Kashyap

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday expressed condolences on demise of Uttar Pradesh Minister Vijay Kashyap and said the BJP leader was devoted to public welfare. "Sad to hear about the passing away of BJP leader and Uttar Pradesh minister Vijay Kashyap.. He was a leader connected to the grassroots and was always devoted to public welfare. My condolences to his family and supporters in this moment of grief. Om Shanti!", tweeted PM Modi.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that BJP leader Vijay Kashyap was dedicated to the organisation and will always remain in our memories. "The death of Vijay Kashyap ji, senior leader of UP and a minister in the Government of Uttar Pradesh, is very sad. He will always be remembered for his dedication to public service and the party. My condolences to his family and supporters. God bless the family. Om Shanti", tweeted Amit Shah.

Bharatiya Janata Party National President Jagat Prakash Nadda too expressed grief and tweeted, "The untimely demise of Uttar Pradesh Minister Vijay Kashyap is saddening. He was a devoted party worker.This is an irreparable loss for the BJP. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family." "The death of my colleague and Revenue Minister Vijay Kashyap is saddening. May his soul rest in peace. My condolences to the family", tweeted Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said, "My heartfelt tribute to Vijay Kashyap ji. His dedication to the party and the organization will always remain in our memory. May God give peace to the departed soul and give strength to the family to bear the loss. Om Shanti." Vijay Kumar Kashyap was a leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party. He was a member of the 17th Legislative Assembly of Uttar Pradesh representing the Charthawal assembly constituency. (ANI)

