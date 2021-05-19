Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

U.S. Senate leader backs big change for how military handles sexual assault

The Democratic leader of the U.S. Senate said on Tuesday he supported an effort to shift the way the military handles cases of sexual assault, and expressed hope the Senate would vote on the measure. "I do support Senator (Kirsten) Gillibrand and Senator (Joni) Ernst's very good proposal on sexual harassment in the military," Majority Leader Chuck Schumer told reporters.

Angst and apprehension for some women as U.S. Supreme Court revisits abortion

Jessy Rosales did not realize she was pregnant for weeks. When she found out, Rosales - a 20-year-old college student at the time - hid it from her family, whose judgment she feared, and struggled to find an abortion clinic that would accept her student health insurance. The Los Angeles resident scrambled for more than a month in 2016 to save the $700 needed for the procedure and was failing her classes due to the stress. Rosales managed to end her pregnancy at around 16 weeks.

Rudy Giuliani's son declares his candidacy for New York governor

Andrew Giuliani, the son of embattled former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, on Tuesday announced his candidacy for the 2022 Republican nomination for governor of New York, aiming to replace scandal-ridden Democratic incumbent Andrew Cuomo. Touting his father's success in reducing crime in New York City before leaving office in 2001, the younger Giuliani said he would make New York state a better place, particularly for businesses hit hard by the pandemic.

In Michigan, Arab Americans courted by Biden angered by his Gaza policy

When Joe Biden returned on Tuesday to one of the battleground states that handed him the presidential election, he was met with rage over how his administration has handled the sudden escalation of violence in the Middle East. Biden, on a visit to a Ford Motor Co facility in Dearborn, Michigan, to promote electric vehicles, faced protest over his administration's approach to Israel as it attacks Gaza in response to rockets launched by Palestinian militants there eight days ago.

Republicans slam Biden administration on report of Nord Stream sanctions waivers

Republican U.S. lawmakers on Tuesday slammed the Biden administration over a media report that it will waive sanctions on the company behind Russia's Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline to Europe, even as the U.S. secretary of state told his German counterpart Washington opposes the project. Republicans accused the administration of handing Russian President Vladimir Putin a strategic advantage in Europe after Axios reported Washington will waive sanctions on Nord Stream 2 AG, the company overseeing construction of the pipeline. It also said sanctions would be waived on Matthias Warnig, a Putin ally and the company's CEO.

Texas bars mask mandates for schools, defying latest CDC guidance

Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Tuesday ordered all public school districts in his state to lift mask-wearing requirements next month, contradicting the latest student-safety COVID-19 guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Abbott's executive order also bars other local government entities in the state from continuing to require face coverings beginning on Friday, echoing a similar move earlier this month by fellow Republican Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida.

Biden pitches $174 billion EV plan in Michigan, takes truck for a spin

President Joe Biden made the case on Tuesday for his $174 billion electric-vehicle proposal, urging automakers not to build zero-emission vehicles abroad for U.S. consumers - and even got to take a new zero-emission truck out for a drive. "We need automakers and other companies to keep investing here in America and not take the benefits of our public investments and expand electric vehicles and battery manufacturing abroad," Biden said on a visit to a Ford Motor Co electric-vehicle plant in Dearborn, Michigan, to see the EV version of its best-selling F-150 pickup truck.

U.S. Capitol attack commission advances in Congress, Republicans resist

A proposal to create a 9/11-style commission to investigate the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack by a mob of Donald Trump's supporters advanced in Congress on Tuesday even as one key Republican announced opposition and another suggested the former president could become a witness. The Democratic-backed proposal won approval in the House of Representatives Rules Committee, setting up a planned vote in the full House on Wednesday. The party-line vote in the committee, with Democrats in favor and Republicans against, came hours after Kevin McCarthy, the top House Republican and a Trump ally, announced his opposition.

Senate Republicans do not offer Biden officials new infrastructure plan

U.S. Republican lawmakers met on Tuesday with top officials from President Joe Biden's administration to seek common ground on an infrastructure proposal but said they did not unveil a new plan of their own. Senators who had attended the meeting with Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said they discussed how infrastructure investment would be paid for.

North Carolina prosecutor says police were justified in fatally shooting Andrew Brown

A North Carolina prosecutor will not bring criminal charges against sheriff's deputies for the fatal shooting of Andrew Brown, a Black man, outside his home last month, saying on Tuesday that the killing was justified because Brown endangered their lives by driving toward them. Pasquotank County District Attorney Andrew Womble said he had concluded his investigation and found no wrongdoing by the deputies, despite calls for prosecution by lawyers for Brown's family, who described his death as an execution.

