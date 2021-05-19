Left Menu

Under U.S. pressure on graft, El Salvador praises China's hands-off aid

The release on Tuesday of a U.S. government list labeling 17 Central American politicians as corrupt prompted El Salvador's president Nayib Bukele to praise China for a less activist approach.

Reuters | Updated: 19-05-2021 06:18 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 06:18 IST
Under U.S. pressure on graft, El Salvador praises China's hands-off aid

The release on Tuesday of a U.S. government list labeling 17 Central American politicians as corrupt prompted El Salvador's president Nayib Bukele to praise China for a less activist approach. The office of U.S. Representative Norma Torres, who had requested the report, released the U.S. State Department document. The report named a close aide of Bukele and his former security minister among those "credibly alleged" to have engaged in corrupt acts. Bukele himself was not named.

The list also includes Honduran and Guatemalan legislators and former officials from all three nations. The report said the list is based on "media reporting, credible information or allegations" of corruption, drug trafficking and using proceeds of crime to finance political campaigns. After the release, Bukele said on Twitter the list was about "geopolitics" not fighting corruption. And he praised China's $500 million in public investments in El Salvador "without conditions," an apparent contrast to aid from Washington and U.S.-backed lenders that is conditioned on good governance.

The State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Bukele also praised the 500,000 doses of Chinese drugmaker Sinovac Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine due later on Tuesday and thanked China's leader Xi Jinping for the help.

U.S. officials see corruption as a major contributor to a migrant exodus from the region - along with poverty, gang violence and natural disasters. Washington wants to make sure a $4 billion aid package under consideration does not fall prey to graft. Central American leaders have pushed back on President Joe Biden's anti-corruption strategy. Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez, targeted by a U.S. criminal investigation, has warned that U.S. probes jeopardize joint anti-narcotics efforts.

Bukele recently removed top judges and the attorney general, which Washington considered to be unconstitutional. Widely popular Bukele, 39, says the move was justified by his large congressional majority. El Salvador, which has a dollarized economy closely tied to the United States by trade and a large migrant population, is currently negotiating an over $1 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund, where Washington has a dominant voice.

The loan is likely to include clauses aimed at committing Bukele to democratic standards. In contrast to Washington's activist posture, China's embassy in El Salvador responded to Bukele's control of the justice system by saying it would not interfere in sovereign matters.

China has in recent years made diplomatic inroads in Latin America, where it sources commodities and jostles for influence with the United States. During the pandemic, China has stepped into the gap left by Western countries and helped poorer nations obtain vaccines. With Tuesday's vaccine shipment El Salvador will have received some 2.15 million COVID-19 vaccine doses from China for its 6.7 million people, according to the country's embassy in San Salvador.

Neighboring Honduras, which does not have diplomatic ties with China, has asked Bukele to share Chinese vaccines in the absence of supplies from the United States.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

IRCAI launches call for harnessing artificial intelligence to meet SDGs

SIU to probe corruption at East London Industrial Development Zone

Entertainment News Roundup: Amazon, Apple not to charge extra for lossless music; Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Capitol attack commission advances in Congress, but Republicans resist

A proposal to create a 911-style commission to investigate the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack by a mob of Donald Trumps supporters advanced in Congress on Tuesday even as one key Republican announced opposition and another suggested the former ...

Finance Ministry releases Rs 8,923.8 crore to 25 states for providing grant to rural local bodies

The Union Finance Ministry, on the recommendation of the Panchayati Raj Ministry, released Rs 8,923.8 crore to 25 states for providing grant to rural local bodies. The spread of COVID-19 pandemic in different parts of the country has recent...

China reports 14 new mainland COVID-19 cases vs 22 a day earlier

China reported 14 new mainland COVID-19 cases on May 18, down from 22 cases a day earlier, the countrys national health authority said on Wednesday.The National Health Commission, in a statement, said all of the new cases were imported infe...

Maharashtra: 3 people including Gram Sevak defrauded Gram Panchayat using forged documents

A case has emerged wherein three people including a Gram Sevak have been accused of making forged documents. As per the police official, the prime accused is absconding.While speaking on the matter to ANI, Nashik Rural SP, Sachin Patil said...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021