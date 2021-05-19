Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh cabinet condoles demise of Revenue Minister Vijay Kashyap

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Wednesday condoled the death of Minister of State for Revenue and Flood Control Vijay Kashyap.The Cabinet meeting presided over by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath passed a resolution condoling the death of Kashyap, a government spokesman said.The 56-year-old Kashyap succumbed to COVID-19 at a Gurgaon hospital on Tuesday night.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 19-05-2021 11:21 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 11:21 IST
The 56-year-old Kashyap succumbed to COVID-19 at a Gurgaon hospital on Tuesday night. He was an MLA from Muzaffarnagar's Charthawal Assembly seat. The Cabinet prayed for peace for the departed soul and extended condolence to the bereaved family, the spokesman said.

Kashyap is the third UP minister to succumb to the virus. Last year, Uttar Pradesh ministers Kamal Rani Varun and Chetan Chauhan had died after contracting the virus.PTI SAB DV DV

