BJP MLA Gotam Lal Meena dies of COVID-19

BJP MLA Gotam Lal Meena died of COVID-19 at a hospital in Udaipur on Wednesday. The 56-year-old Meena was MLA from Dhariawad constituency in Rajasthan's Pratapgarh district.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, BJP state president Satish Poonia and other leaders condoled Meena's death. Meena is the fourth MLA in Rajasthan to succumb to coronavirus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)