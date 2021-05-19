BJP MLA Gotam Lal Meena dies of COVID-19
BJP MLA Gotam Lal Meena died of COVID-19 at a hospital in Udaipur on Wednesday. The 56-year-old Meena was MLA from Dhariawad constituency in Rajasthans Pratapgarh district.Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, BJP state president Satish Poonia and other leaders condoled Meenas death. Meena is the fourth MLA in Rajasthan to succumb to coronavirus.PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 19-05-2021 11:34 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 11:34 IST
Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, BJP state president Satish Poonia and other leaders condoled Meena's death. Meena is the fourth MLA in Rajasthan to succumb to coronavirus.
