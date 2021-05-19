Lebanon's foreign minister asks to quit, after comments strained Gulf ties

Lebanon's caretaker foreign minister asked the president to be relieved of his duties on Wednesday, the presidency wrote on Twitter after his comments in a television interview strained ties with his country's traditional Gulf Arab allies and donors.

Charbel Wehbe, who is a minister in Lebanon's caretaker government, stoked tensions with remarks on Monday that suggested Gulf states had supported the rise of Islamic State and other disparaging comments.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Bahrain summoned Lebanon's ambassadors and issued formal complaints.

