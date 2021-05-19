Left Menu

Macron says French COVID figures on right track as more shops re-open

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 19-05-2021 12:41 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 12:34 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday that the country's COVID-19 figures were moving in the right direction, although it was right to remain prudent, as many of the country's bars, restaurants, and shops prepared to re-open. French TV station BFM broadcast images of Macron and Prime Minister Jean Castex sipping a coffee outside on the terrace of a Paris café, which BFM TV said was on rue de Miromesnil, in Paris' 8th arrondissement, near the President's Elysee Palace.

"The figures are on the right track," Macron told reporters, as he took his morning coffee outside on the Paris cafe.

