Former West Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattarcharya tests Covid positive
Former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharya tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday and is under home isolation.ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 19-05-2021 12:35 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 12:35 IST
Former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharya tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday and is under home isolation. Former President Pranab Mukherjee's son Abhijit Mukherjee wished a speedy recovery to 77-year-old Bhattacharya.
"Wishing a speedy recovery to respected former Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharya," he tweeted. Trinamool Congress MLA from Barrackpore, Raj Chakrabarty also wished good health to the former CM and tweeted, "Praying for the good health and speedy recovery of you and your family. Get well soon sir."
Senior Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader, Bhattacharya was West Bengal Chief Minister from 2000 to 2011. (ANI)
