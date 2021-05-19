Russia hopes to decide about Putin-Biden summit soon -RIA

Russia hopes to decide about Putin-Biden summit soon -RIAReuters | Moscow | Updated: 19-05-2021 12:52 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 12:43 IST
Russia hopes to decide soon about a potential summit between President Vladimir Putin and his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden, after considering the behaviour of the United States, the RIA news agency cited a Russian deputy foreign finister as saying on Wednesday.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov were expected to hold talks on Wednesday night amid a push to agree a presidential summit, hoping to improve dire ties between the former Cold War foes.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- Joe Biden
- U.S.
- Lavrov
- Cold War
- United States
- Vladimir Putin
- State
- Antony Blinken
- Russian