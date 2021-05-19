Left Menu

Author of toolkit to defame PM Modi, India is member of AICC research wing, alleges BJP

The controversy over Congress' alleged use of toolkit to tarnish the image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi over handling of COVID-19 intensified on Wednesday as Bharatiya Janata Party revealed the identity of the alleged author of the document as a member of the Congress' research wing.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2021 13:20 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 13:20 IST
Author of toolkit to defame PM Modi, India is member of AICC research wing, alleges BJP
BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra (File Photo) . Image Credit: ANI

By Pragya Kaushika The controversy over Congress' alleged use of toolkit to tarnish the image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi over handling of COVID-19 intensified on Wednesday as Bharatiya Janata Party revealed the identity of the alleged author of the document as a member of the Congress' research wing.

Responding to the Congress assertion that the document shown by the BJP was fake and its threat to lodge an FIR against BJP President JP Nadda, senior BJP leader and party spokesperson Sambit Patra stated that the party had itself exposed the author of the toolkit. Patra, with details collated by domain experts of the toolkit in hand, named Saumya Verma as the author of the toolkit that aimed to defame the Prime Minister and the country by directing to call Covid strain B.1.617 as "Indian Variant" or "Modi variant".

Patra, with details collated by domain experts, named Saumya Varma as the author of the toolkit that aimed to defame the Prime Minister and the country by directing to call Covid strain as 'Indian variant' or 'Modi variant'. Patra said that Varma according to her profile is a member of the research wing of All India Congress Committee (AICC) and works directly for Congress leader Professor Rajeev Gowda.

The BJP leader presented papers of the toolkit author where the name of the project was given as 'Central vista vanity project AICC Research' along with various photographs of Varma with Rahul Gandhi and Gowda as a member of the AICC research team. Congress had threatened to lodge an FIR against Nadda and Patra accusing them of forgery of a toolkit to divert the country's attention from the government's failure to tackle the Covid pandemic.

Patra said that the pointers mentioned in the 'Congress toolkit' were used by various Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi and "this should be evidence enough". "The toolkit mentioned that how a certain variant should be called Indian or Modi variant. Rahul Gandhi tweeted Covid as Modi pandemic and Sonia Falerio is the daughter of a Congress leader called the variant as Modi variant. Shashi Tharoor too has called it an Indian variant as mentioned in the toolkit. We now know the origin of the toolkit," said Patra.

The BJP had come out with an 'expose' on Tuesday where it alleged that Congress has come out with a toolkit to tarnish Prime Minister Narendra Modi's and government on handling of the pandemic. The contents of the toolkit ranged from targeting PM Modi to taking the help of foreign publication journalists for building a narrative against the government over its handling of the pandemic. BJP President JP Nadda had condemned Congress for "dividing society and spewing venom at a time when the country is fighting Covid-19 while urging Congress to go beyond toolkit models and do something constructive." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

SIU to probe corruption at East London Industrial Development Zone

IRCAI launches call for harnessing artificial intelligence to meet SDGs

Entertainment News Roundup: Amazon, Apple not to charge extra for lossless music; Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'I May Destroy You' star Michaela Coel developing new show for BBC

BBC has revealed that actor-writer Michaela Coel is working on a new series that may have links to her smash hit and critically-acclaimed series I May Destroy You.The announcement was made by the British broadcaster as it revealed its upcom...

Kotak Mahindra Bk arm buys 74% stake in HKR Roadways for 715 cr

Kotak Special Situations Fund KSSF on Tuesday said it has acquired a 74 per cent stake in HKR Roadways, a non-performing asset for banks, for Rs 715 crore.The consideration paid for HKR, a special purpose vehicle owned by a consortium led b...

Cyclone Tauktae: PM Modi conducts aerial survey of affected areas of Gujarat, Diu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday conducted an aerial survey of the Cyclone Tauktae affected areas of Gujarat and Diu. He conducted an aerial survey of areas such as Una, Diu, Jafarabad, and Mahuva today. He will also hold a review ...

EU court backs Ryanair challenge to KLM, TAP state aid

Europes second-highest court on Wednesday upheld Ryanairs fight against billions of euros in state aid granted to its rivals KLM and TAP but dismissed its challenge to a 10-billion-euro 12.2 billion Spanish fund for virus-hit companies. The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021