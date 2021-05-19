Left Menu

Southern Baptist official and Trump critic Russell Moore to leave his post

(https://reut.rs/2T5DVpb) In January, Moore called on Trump to resign as president after his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol and interrupted the formal congressional certification of Biden's election victory.

Reuters | Updated: 19-05-2021 13:26 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 13:26 IST
Southern Baptist official and Trump critic Russell Moore to leave his post

A senior official in the Southern Baptist Convention who had criticised former U.S. President Donald Trump is leaving his post with the influential evangelical organisation.

Russell Moore said in a statement he will leave the Convention's Ethics and Religious Liberty Commission after eight years as its president. He will work for the evangelical magazine Christianity Today as a theologian. Evangelicals have been strong supporters of right-wing American politics. In the U.S. presidential election in November, 76% of white evangelicals voted for Trump and 24% for Joe Biden, according to Edison Research exit polls.

But during the 2016 presidential campaign, Moore emerged as a vocal critic of Trump, saying the then-candidate's personal behavior meant he was unworthy of the office. He criticized evangelicals who unreservedly backed the Republican nominee.

"What a scandal to the gospel of Jesus Christ and to the integrity of our witness," Moore wrote in 2016 after vulgar sexual comments made by Trump about women surfaced online. (https://reut.rs/2T5DVpb) In January, Moore called on Trump to resign as president after his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol and interrupted the formal congressional certification of Biden's election victory. (https://reut.rs/3bFhldo)

"Mr. President, people are dead", Moore said in a tweet on Jan. 8. "Could you please step down and let our country heal?" Moore is expected to leave his post June 1, and the commission's board said it would soon begin searching for a successor, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The Christian Today magazine, where Moore will now work as a public theologian, was founded in 1956 and is a publication focused on the American evangelical movement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

SIU to probe corruption at East London Industrial Development Zone

IRCAI launches call for harnessing artificial intelligence to meet SDGs

Entertainment News Roundup: Amazon, Apple not to charge extra for lossless music; Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'I May Destroy You' star Michaela Coel developing new show for BBC

BBC has revealed that actor-writer Michaela Coel is working on a new series that may have links to her smash hit and critically-acclaimed series I May Destroy You.The announcement was made by the British broadcaster as it revealed its upcom...

Kotak Mahindra Bk arm buys 74% stake in HKR Roadways for 715 cr

Kotak Special Situations Fund KSSF on Tuesday said it has acquired a 74 per cent stake in HKR Roadways, a non-performing asset for banks, for Rs 715 crore.The consideration paid for HKR, a special purpose vehicle owned by a consortium led b...

Cyclone Tauktae: PM Modi conducts aerial survey of affected areas of Gujarat, Diu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday conducted an aerial survey of the Cyclone Tauktae affected areas of Gujarat and Diu. He conducted an aerial survey of areas such as Una, Diu, Jafarabad, and Mahuva today. He will also hold a review ...

EU court backs Ryanair challenge to KLM, TAP state aid

Europes second-highest court on Wednesday upheld Ryanairs fight against billions of euros in state aid granted to its rivals KLM and TAP but dismissed its challenge to a 10-billion-euro 12.2 billion Spanish fund for virus-hit companies. The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021