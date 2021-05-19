Left Menu

Sisodia defends Kejriwal's remarks on 'new' Singapore COVID strain

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2021 14:19 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 14:19 IST
Sisodia defends Kejriwal's remarks on 'new' Singapore COVID strain

Senior AAP leader and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday defended Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's comments about a ''new'' COVID strain in Singapore that is ''very dangerous'' for children and accused the BJP and its government of doing ''cheap politics'' over the issue.

The statements and reactions of the BJP and Centre show that they are ''concerned'' about their ''image'' in Singapore and not about the children in India, Sisodia charged in a press conference.

''Kejriwal talked of Singapore strain and the children. The issue is not Singapore but children,'' he said.

Sisodia was referring to Kejriwal's tweet on Tuesday demanding that the Centre cancel all air services with Singapore, saying a COVID strain there was ''very dangerous'' for children.

The deputy chief minister further alleged that the Centre had failed to act when scientists and doctors alerted about the ''London strain'' of COVID which has now led to large number of deaths in India.

Singapore registered a strong protest against Kejriwal's comments and Foreign Minister S Jaishankar said that the Delhi chief minister did not speak for India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

SIU to probe corruption at East London Industrial Development Zone

IRCAI launches call for harnessing artificial intelligence to meet SDGs

Entertainment News Roundup: Amazon, Apple not to charge extra for lossless music; Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Belgian search for man on terror list goes into second day

The search for an armed man who is on a Belgian terror watch list because of his extreme right sympathies and who had threatened several people, including a top virologist, entered a second day on Wednesday.Justice Minister Vincent Van Quic...

BRIEF-Santander's Botin says Orcel's appintment as CEO never took place

Santander Chairman Ana Botin Tells Court ORCELS APPOINTMENT AS SANTANDER CEO NEVER TOOK PLACE, CONTRACT WAS NEVER FULFILLED SAYS SHE MET ORCEL TO DISCUSS THE BANKS STRATEGY THE BANK WAS FULLY CONFIDENT THAT SANTANDER AND UBS WERE NOT COMP...

'I May Destroy You' star Michaela Coel developing new show for BBC

BBC has revealed that actor-writer Michaela Coel is working on a new series that may have links to her smash hit and critically-acclaimed series I May Destroy You.The announcement was made by the British broadcaster as it revealed its upcom...

Kotak Mahindra Bk arm buys 74% stake in HKR Roadways for 715 cr

Kotak Special Situations Fund KSSF on Tuesday said it has acquired a 74 per cent stake in HKR Roadways, a non-performing asset for banks, for Rs 715 crore.The consideration paid for HKR, a special purpose vehicle owned by a consortium led b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021