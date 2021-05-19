Left Menu

PM Modi's rating falls to new low as India reels from COVID-19

Modi, who swept to power in 2014 and was re-elected in 2019 with the biggest majority of any Indian politician in three decades, has long fostered the image of a powerful nationalist leader. But India's COVID-19 caseload surged past 25 million this week, exposing a lack of preparation and eroding Modi's support base, according to U.S. data intelligence company Morning Consult's tracker of a dozen global leaders.

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2021 14:24 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 14:19 IST
PM Modi's rating falls to new low as India reels from COVID-19
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's approval ratings have fallen to a new low, two surveys showed, as the country struggles to contain a devastating second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. Modi, who swept to power in 2014 and was re-elected in 2019 with the biggest majority of any Indian politician in three decades, has long fostered the image of a powerful nationalist leader.

But India's COVID-19 caseload surged past 25 million this week, exposing a lack of preparation and eroding Modi's support base, according to U.S. data intelligence company Morning Consult's tracker of a dozen global leaders. Modi's overall ratings this week stand at 63%, his lowest since the U.S. firm began tracking his popularity in August 2019. The big decline happened in April when his net approval dropped 22 points. https://morningconsult.com/form/global-leader-approval/.

Another survey by Indian polling agency VOTER found the number of respondents "very much satisfied" with Modi's performance had dropped to 37% from around 65% a year ago. For the first time in seven years, respondents expressing dissatisfaction with the Modi government's performance outnumbered those satisfied with it, CVOTER data shows.

"The prime minister is facing the biggest political challenge of his career," CVOTER founder Yashwant Deshmukh told Reuters. The sharp fall in popularity comes as the pandemic appeared to be overwhelming large urban centers such as Delhi, where hospitals ran out of beds and life-saving oxygen. Bodies piled up in morgues and crematoriums and anger grew on social media over the suffering and perceived lack of government support.

The situation has since eased in Delhi and Mumbai as cases have fallen but the virus has penetrated deep into India's vast hinterland where public health facilities are weaker. "The people of India — or at least the vast majority — have... come to the conclusion that they have to rely only on themselves, and their families and friends, to protect their lives," said P. Chidambaram, an opposition leader.

"In the battle against COVID-19, the state, especially the central government, has withered away," he said. Modi's government has said it is doing its best to tackle the "coronavirus storm", calling it a once-in-a-century crisis.

Despite the slide in his approval ratings, Modi remains the country's most popular politician, with the opposition unable to capitalize on the government's bungled response to the pandemic, CVOTER data shows. Modi does not face a national election until 2024.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

SIU to probe corruption at East London Industrial Development Zone

IRCAI launches call for harnessing artificial intelligence to meet SDGs

Entertainment News Roundup: Amazon, Apple not to charge extra for lossless music; Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Belgian search for man on terror list goes into second day

The search for an armed man who is on a Belgian terror watch list because of his extreme right sympathies and who had threatened several people, including a top virologist, entered a second day on Wednesday.Justice Minister Vincent Van Quic...

BRIEF-Santander's Botin says Orcel's appintment as CEO never took place

Santander Chairman Ana Botin Tells Court ORCELS APPOINTMENT AS SANTANDER CEO NEVER TOOK PLACE, CONTRACT WAS NEVER FULFILLED SAYS SHE MET ORCEL TO DISCUSS THE BANKS STRATEGY THE BANK WAS FULLY CONFIDENT THAT SANTANDER AND UBS WERE NOT COMP...

'I May Destroy You' star Michaela Coel developing new show for BBC

BBC has revealed that actor-writer Michaela Coel is working on a new series that may have links to her smash hit and critically-acclaimed series I May Destroy You.The announcement was made by the British broadcaster as it revealed its upcom...

Kotak Mahindra Bk arm buys 74% stake in HKR Roadways for 715 cr

Kotak Special Situations Fund KSSF on Tuesday said it has acquired a 74 per cent stake in HKR Roadways, a non-performing asset for banks, for Rs 715 crore.The consideration paid for HKR, a special purpose vehicle owned by a consortium led b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021