Uttar Pradesh govt lacks sensitivity, only interested in publicity: SP leader

Leader of Opposition in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Ram Govind Chaudhary on Wednesday accused the Yogi Adityanath government of paying more attention to publicity rather than working on tackling the pandemic situation in the state.

PTI | Ballia(Up) | Updated: 19-05-2021 14:59 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 14:59 IST
Leader of Opposition in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Ram Govind Chaudhary on Wednesday accused the Yogi Adityanath government of paying more attention to publicity rather than working on tackling the pandemic situation in the state. The state is passing through one of its most difficult times, Chaudhary, who is a senior Samajwadi Party leader, said while alleging that the state government lacked a sense of responsibility and sensitivity.

Referring to the Allahabad High Court's recent adverse comments on the medical infrastructure in the state, he said they were necessary to make this government understand the reality.

“Even in these trying times, Yogiji and his team are dedicating most of their time in deciding headlines in newspapers and its publicity. Uttar Pradesh at this point is passing through one of the most difficult times but instead of dealing with it, they are busy in a drama with Bihar over bodies found floating in rivers,” he said addressing party workers at the district headquarters here.

Charging that the Yogi Adityanath government neither wants to do anything itself nor does it like seeing anyone else working to help people, Chaudhary said this was the reason behind the hardships being faced by all in the state.

The SP leader said things have come to such a pass that not only Opposition parties but also BJP legislators and ministers have now started talking about the prevailing ''mismanagement''.

