Germany's family minister resigns over plagiarism affair

Franziska Giffey, the Social Democrat party's candidate for mayor of Berlin, resigned as Germany's family minister on Wednesday, saying she wanted to draw a line under plagiarism allegations that have dogged her for three years.

Giffey, once seen as a contender to lead the SPD, said she would now fully devote her energies to her campaign for the Berlin senate elections later this year. Her resignation is a further blow to the SPD before a federal election in September. Once one of Germany's two main parties, it languishes in third place in most opinion polls, having ceded its place as the leading center-left party to the Greens.

"In recent days there has been renewed discussion of my 2010 dissertation," she said in a statement. "The government, my party, and the public have a right to clarity. I have decided to ask the Chancellor to relieve me of the office of minister." Berlin's Free University recently concluded the third inquiry into her doctoral dissertation on the European Union and asked Giffey for her comments on the inquiry's so-far unpublished report. Giffey has already said she will no longer use her doctoral title.

"I stick to what I said, that I did my work on the dissertation to the best of my abilities and conscience," she added. "I regret if I made mistakes." The affair is the latest in a string of plagiarism scandals that have cost top politicians their jobs in a country where a doctoral title is an object of great prestige and held to be useful to a political career.

Karl-Theodor von Guttenberg, a defense minister then seen as a potential successor to Chancellor Angela Merkel, resigned in 2011 after acknowledging copying part of a doctoral dissertation.

