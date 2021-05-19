Left Menu

AAP MLA Imran Hussain sends legal notice to BJP's Parvesh Singh over black marketing allegations

AAP legislator Imran Hussain sent a legal notice to BJP MP Parvesh Sahib Singh for allegedly defaming and for making false and frivolous allegations relating to black marketing of oxygen cylinders on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2021 15:08 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 15:08 IST
AAP MLA Imran Hussain sends legal notice to BJP's Parvesh Singh over black marketing allegations
Delhi's Food and Civil Supplies Minister Imran Hussain (file pic/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

AAP legislator Imran Hussain sent a legal notice to BJP MP Parvesh Sahib Singh for allegedly defaming and for making false and frivolous allegations relating to black marketing of oxygen cylinders on Wednesday. Hussain has filed the legal notice through advocate Mohd Irshad, wherein he refers to a tweet posted by Parvesh Singh accusing Hussain of black-marketing oxygen cylinders.

Hussain said that the claims were frivolous and allegations false. He wants Singh to render an unambiguous apology. "In view of above, you are hereby called upon to render immediately a complete, express, unqualified and unambiguous apology to my client (Hussain) for inflicting the aforesaid libel upon him, which rust be tendered to my client in writing by you as well as in printing the same along with true and correct facts, as stated above, on various newspapers of wide circulation in the National Capital Territory of Delhi as well as across India prominenily within 7 days of receipt of this notice, failing which, appropriate legal proceedings shall be initiated including criminal prosecution for the offence of criminal defamation as well as civil suit for recovery of damages, " the notice filed through advocate Irshad said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

SIU to probe corruption at East London Industrial Development Zone

IRCAI launches call for harnessing artificial intelligence to meet SDGs

Entertainment News Roundup: Amazon, Apple not to charge extra for lossless music; Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Maha Cong chief warns of agitation over fertiliser price hike

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Wednesday warned of an agitation if the Union government did not withdraw the hike in fertiliser prices.Anti-farmer policies of the Centre will make it difficult to do farming in future, Patole said...

We're closely analysing Pro League games of other teams, says Sumit

Their remaining FIH Pro League away matches postponed due to the coronavirus-enforced travel ban, Indian hockey team midfielder Sumit on Wednesday said they have been closely analysing the games of other sides ahead of the Tokyo Olympics.Af...

Brazil police investigate potential crimes related to wood exports

Brazilian federal police launched on Wednesday investigations into potential corruption and smuggling crimes related to wood exports, according to a statement, mentioning that the Ministry of the Environment is a target....

Quake rattles Nepal, dozens of houses flattened; injuries reported

A 5.8-magnitute earthquake struck Nepals western Lamjung district on Wednesday, injuring at least six persons and damaging dozens of houses, officials said.The epicentre of the quake, which occurred at 542 AM 0527 IST, was located at Marshy...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021