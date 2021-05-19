Left Menu

U'khand: Congress puts up banners asking PM Modi about vaccine shortage

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 19-05-2021 15:23 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 15:23 IST
U'khand: Congress puts up banners asking PM Modi about vaccine shortage

The Congress has put up big banners outside its state office here asking Prime Minister Narendra Modi why he had exported anti-coronavirus vaccines meant for the children of the country to other nations.

The black banners with the question addressed to the prime minister in bold, white letters hang on the boundary wall of the Congress office here in the heart of the city, drawing the attention of every passerby.

''Modi ji, Hamare bacchon ki vaccine videsh kyon bhej diya? (Modi ji, why did you send the vaccine meant for our children to foreign countries?)” read the banners which carry the names of Pradesh Congress president Pritam Singh and the party's city unit president Lal Chand Sharma.

Similar banners came up recently in Delhi prompting authorities to arrest those responsible for putting them up.

The Delhi Police has registered 25 FIRs and arrested as many people under sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the IPC and other relevant sections for allegedly pasting the posters in several parts of the city amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

The Aam Aadmi Party had owned up to putting up posters in many parts of Delhi criticising the prime minister for the shortage of vaccines.

Congress leaders led by Rahul Gandhi had also slammed the police action and dared the government to arrest them for raising questions on the export of vaccines.

They had changed their profile pictures on Twitter with the poster asking why COVID vaccines were sent abroad.

When asked what if similar action was initiated against them, Congress leaders here said they were not afraid of anything.

''Putting those hanging the banners behind bars will not suppress the questions being asked by everyone,'' Mahanagar Congress president Lal Chand Sharma said.

''The Modi government owes an explanation to the whole country. It will have to answer why it sent six crore anti COVID vaccines abroad when they were not enough for our own requirements,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

SIU to probe corruption at East London Industrial Development Zone

IRCAI launches call for harnessing artificial intelligence to meet SDGs

Entertainment News Roundup: Amazon, Apple not to charge extra for lossless music; Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Maha Cong chief warns of agitation over fertiliser price hike

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Wednesday warned of an agitation if the Union government did not withdraw the hike in fertiliser prices.Anti-farmer policies of the Centre will make it difficult to do farming in future, Patole said...

We're closely analysing Pro League games of other teams, says Sumit

Their remaining FIH Pro League away matches postponed due to the coronavirus-enforced travel ban, Indian hockey team midfielder Sumit on Wednesday said they have been closely analysing the games of other sides ahead of the Tokyo Olympics.Af...

Brazil police investigate potential crimes related to wood exports

Brazilian federal police launched on Wednesday investigations into potential corruption and smuggling crimes related to wood exports, according to a statement, mentioning that the Ministry of the Environment is a target....

Quake rattles Nepal, dozens of houses flattened; injuries reported

A 5.8-magnitute earthquake struck Nepals western Lamjung district on Wednesday, injuring at least six persons and damaging dozens of houses, officials said.The epicentre of the quake, which occurred at 542 AM 0527 IST, was located at Marshy...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021