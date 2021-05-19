U'khand: Congress puts up banners asking PM Modi about vaccine shortage

The Congress has put up big banners outside its state office here asking Prime Minister Narendra Modi why he had exported anti-coronavirus vaccines meant for the children of the country to other nations.

The black banners with the question addressed to the prime minister in bold, white letters hang on the boundary wall of the Congress office here in the heart of the city, drawing the attention of every passerby.

''Modi ji, Hamare bacchon ki vaccine videsh kyon bhej diya? (Modi ji, why did you send the vaccine meant for our children to foreign countries?)” read the banners which carry the names of Pradesh Congress president Pritam Singh and the party's city unit president Lal Chand Sharma.

Similar banners came up recently in Delhi prompting authorities to arrest those responsible for putting them up.

The Delhi Police has registered 25 FIRs and arrested as many people under sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the IPC and other relevant sections for allegedly pasting the posters in several parts of the city amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

The Aam Aadmi Party had owned up to putting up posters in many parts of Delhi criticising the prime minister for the shortage of vaccines.

Congress leaders led by Rahul Gandhi had also slammed the police action and dared the government to arrest them for raising questions on the export of vaccines.

They had changed their profile pictures on Twitter with the poster asking why COVID vaccines were sent abroad.

When asked what if similar action was initiated against them, Congress leaders here said they were not afraid of anything.

''Putting those hanging the banners behind bars will not suppress the questions being asked by everyone,'' Mahanagar Congress president Lal Chand Sharma said.

''The Modi government owes an explanation to the whole country. It will have to answer why it sent six crore anti COVID vaccines abroad when they were not enough for our own requirements,'' he said.

