Kremlin says Putin and Biden should discuss strategic stability at possible summit

Kremlin says Putin and Biden should discuss strategic stability at possible summitReuters | Moscow | Updated: 19-05-2021 15:59 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 15:40 IST
The Kremlin said on Wednesday that strategic stability should be high on the agenda of a possible meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Joe Biden, alongside bilateral relations.
Biden, who in March said he thought Putin was a "killer", prompting Moscow to recall its ambassador to Washington for consultations, has said he would like to hold talks with Putin during a trip to Europe next month.
The White House has said that differences between Washington and Moscow would need to be resolved before such a meeting. The Kremlin has said it is studying the possibility of holding the summit.
