PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2021 15:40 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 15:40 IST
PM takes stock of rescue operations for ONGC barge personnel

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke to senior officials as he took stock of operations being undertaken to rescue personnel on an ONGC barge, government sources said.

At least 22 personnel on board the accommodation barge P305 that went adrift in Cyclone Tauktae fury before sinking in the Arabia Sea off Mumbai coast are dead and 65 are still missing, Navy officials had said earlier.

The Navy said its personnel, battling extreme weather, have so far rescued 186 of the 273 people who were on board the barge and also two from tugboat Varaprada.

