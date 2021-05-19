Left Menu

Delhi LG directs authorities to ensure availability of drugs related to black fungus, D-2G: Sources

Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Wednesday directed authorities to take immediate steps to ensure the availability of drugs related to black fungus and the newly launched D-2G for people in genuine and medically prescribed need, according to sources.The LG also directed authorities to ensure that distributors and retailers of drugs and equipment related to COVID, mandatorily display their stocks and prices.The directives were issued at a review meeting on management of COVID-19 situation in the national capital chaired by Baijal.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2021 15:42 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 15:42 IST
Delhi LG directs authorities to ensure availability of drugs related to black fungus, D-2G: Sources

Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Wednesday directed authorities to take immediate steps to ensure the availability of drugs related to black fungus and the newly launched D-2G for people in genuine and medically prescribed need, according to sources.

The LG also directed authorities to ensure that distributors and retailers of drugs and equipment related to COVID, mandatorily display their stocks and prices.

The directives were issued at a review meeting on management of COVID-19 situation in the national capital chaired by Baijal. The meeting was attended by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia, the chief secretary, MCD commissioners and senior officials of Delhi Police.

''The LG said immediate steps need to be undertaken to ensure the availability of drugs related to black fungus and the newly launched D-2G for people in genuine and medically prescribed need. He also instructed that monitorable and compressed time lines be put in place immediately for setting up of oxygen plants in hospitals and other related infrastructure,'' a source said. ''It was felt that regular monitoring and status update of distribution of free ration and money disbursal to labour under the schemes announced at the beginning of the lockdown will ensure their effective delivery to the beneficiaries in need,'' the source added.

The LG stressed during the meeting that testing, especially RT-PCR, should not go down, since owing to the lockdown the antigen tests had naturally gone down.

Regarding hospital infrastructure to deal with future eventualities, the LG instructed that preparedness thereof should take into account the worst case, best case and the likely scenarios in consultation with experts.

''It was stressed that the guard cannot be lowered and the measures and preparedness to deal with any eventuality should be fully undertaken. The LG asked for ensuring that distributors and retailers of drugs and equipment related to COVID are made to mandatorily display their stocks and prices,'' the source said.

The national capital reported 4,482 cases, the lowest since April 5, and 265 fatalities on Tuesday, while the positivity rate dropped to 6.89 per cent, according to the health bulletin released by the city government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

SIU to probe corruption at East London Industrial Development Zone

IRCAI launches call for harnessing artificial intelligence to meet SDGs

Entertainment News Roundup: Amazon, Apple not to charge extra for lossless music; Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

INSIGHT-No pain, no gain for big funds hunting the next Tesla

Place your bets The race to find the next Tesla is on but the search is turning up plenty of clunkers as well as potential superstars.Fidelity Investments, BlackRock Inc, T. Rowe Price Group Inc and Scotlands Baillie Gifford are among the f...

PFRDA subscriber base up by 23pc to 4.27 cr by Apr'21

The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority PFRDA has registered over 23 per cent jump in the subscriber base under its two flagship pension schemes at 4.27 crore by the end of April this year, data showed on Wednesday.The overall...

Royal Enfield to recall around 2.37 lakh units to fix faulty ignition coil

Mid-sized motorcycle maker Royal Enfield on Wednesday said it is recalling around 2,36,966 units of Classic, Bullet, and Meteor models in India and various international markets to replace defective ignition coil.The company has discovered ...

Kenya set to appoint first female chief justice at sensitive moment

Kenyan judge Martha Koome has defended dissidents and helped to write womens rights into the constitution - now parliament has confirmed her to be the first female chief justice in a country where the role is particularly sensitive. A child...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021