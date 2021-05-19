Delhi LG directs authorities to ensure availability of drugs related to black fungus, D-2G: Sources

Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Wednesday directed authorities to take immediate steps to ensure the availability of drugs related to black fungus and the newly launched D-2G for people in genuine and medically prescribed need, according to sources.

The LG also directed authorities to ensure that distributors and retailers of drugs and equipment related to COVID, mandatorily display their stocks and prices.

The directives were issued at a review meeting on management of COVID-19 situation in the national capital chaired by Baijal. The meeting was attended by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia, the chief secretary, MCD commissioners and senior officials of Delhi Police.

''The LG said immediate steps need to be undertaken to ensure the availability of drugs related to black fungus and the newly launched D-2G for people in genuine and medically prescribed need. He also instructed that monitorable and compressed time lines be put in place immediately for setting up of oxygen plants in hospitals and other related infrastructure,'' a source said. ''It was felt that regular monitoring and status update of distribution of free ration and money disbursal to labour under the schemes announced at the beginning of the lockdown will ensure their effective delivery to the beneficiaries in need,'' the source added.

The LG stressed during the meeting that testing, especially RT-PCR, should not go down, since owing to the lockdown the antigen tests had naturally gone down.

Regarding hospital infrastructure to deal with future eventualities, the LG instructed that preparedness thereof should take into account the worst case, best case and the likely scenarios in consultation with experts.

''It was stressed that the guard cannot be lowered and the measures and preparedness to deal with any eventuality should be fully undertaken. The LG asked for ensuring that distributors and retailers of drugs and equipment related to COVID are made to mandatorily display their stocks and prices,'' the source said.

The national capital reported 4,482 cases, the lowest since April 5, and 265 fatalities on Tuesday, while the positivity rate dropped to 6.89 per cent, according to the health bulletin released by the city government.

