Left Menu

Former Italian Prime Minister Berlusconi seriously ill, prosecutor says

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi is seriously ill and his trial on charges of bribing witnesses should be temporarily suspended, a Milan prosecutor said on Wednesday. The four-time prime minister is accused of bribing witnesses to stay silent over the underage prostitution case, starting in 2013.

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 19-05-2021 16:04 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 16:04 IST
Former Italian Prime Minister Berlusconi seriously ill, prosecutor says

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi is seriously ill and his trial on charges of bribing witnesses should be temporarily suspended, a Milan prosecutor said on Wednesday. Berlusconi, 84, has been in and out of hospital this year after contracting COVID-19 last September, and speculation has mounted in recent days over a deterioration of his health.

"We definitely believe Berlusconi is seriously ill and is suffering from a serious disease. This is what medical certificates and consultancies show," prosecutor Tiziana Siciliano said. Speaking during a hearing for a case connected to one in which Berlusconi was acquitted of having sex with an underage girl nicknamed 'Ruby', Siciliano said Berlusconi should be temporally exempted from standing trial.

The judge will decide on whether to separate Berlusconi's position from the other defendants on May 26, when there will be a new hearing. The four-time prime minister is accused of bribing witnesses to stay silent over the underage prostitution case, starting in 2013. He has always denied any wrongdoing.

The media tycoon left Milan's San Raffaele Hospital after a five-day stay on Saturday. He was hospitalised in March and twice in April. He also went to hospital in January due to a heart problem. "He is being looked after at home. Of course we are worried," Berlusconi's lawyer, Federico Cecconi, told reporters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

SIU to probe corruption at East London Industrial Development Zone

IRCAI launches call for harnessing artificial intelligence to meet SDGs

Entertainment News Roundup: Amazon, Apple not to charge extra for lossless music; Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

INSIGHT-No pain, no gain for big funds hunting the next Tesla

Place your bets The race to find the next Tesla is on but the search is turning up plenty of clunkers as well as potential superstars.Fidelity Investments, BlackRock Inc, T. Rowe Price Group Inc and Scotlands Baillie Gifford are among the f...

PFRDA subscriber base up by 23pc to 4.27 cr by Apr'21

The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority PFRDA has registered over 23 per cent jump in the subscriber base under its two flagship pension schemes at 4.27 crore by the end of April this year, data showed on Wednesday.The overall...

Royal Enfield to recall around 2.37 lakh units to fix faulty ignition coil

Mid-sized motorcycle maker Royal Enfield on Wednesday said it is recalling around 2,36,966 units of Classic, Bullet, and Meteor models in India and various international markets to replace defective ignition coil.The company has discovered ...

Kenya set to appoint first female chief justice at sensitive moment

Kenyan judge Martha Koome has defended dissidents and helped to write womens rights into the constitution - now parliament has confirmed her to be the first female chief justice in a country where the role is particularly sensitive. A child...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021