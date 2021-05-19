P C Chacko appointed as NCP's Kerala unit chief

P C Chacko has been appointed as the new Kerala unit chief of the NCP, party general secretary Praful Patel announced on Wednesday.

Chacko, a former Congress leader, had joined the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in March this year.

''The national president of NCP Shri Sharad Pawar ji has appointed you as the president of NCP Kerala state with immediate effect. I am sure you will work hard for the development of our party in the state,'' Patel said in a letter addressed to Chacko.

Patel, a Rajya Sabha member, shared the copy of the letter on Twitter as he congratulated Chacko.

