Left Menu

U.S. and Russian foreign ministers to meet in Iceland in bid to ease friction

Lavrov on Monday dismissed NATO concerns about increasing Russian military activity in the Arctic, saying Moscow was right to ensure the security of its northern coastline. He said Moscow would wait to see what Washington meant by stable and predictable ties with Russia.

Reuters | Updated: 19-05-2021 16:37 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 16:37 IST
U.S. and Russian foreign ministers to meet in Iceland in bid to ease friction

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov are due to hold talks on Wednesday night ahead of a possible presidential summit in June in an attempt to improve the dire relations between the former Cold War foes. The face-to-face talks on the sidelines of a gathering of eight foreign ministers in Reykjavik will be the highest-level meeting since U.S. President Joe Biden took office in January.

Ties have been fraught since March when Biden - not long into his presidency - said he regarded President Vladimir Putin as a "killer", prompting Moscow to recall its U.S. ambassador for consultations. The envoy still has not returned. Washington then imposed sanctions and expelled Russian diplomats over "malign" activities denied by Moscow, pushing Russia to retaliate in kind. It later barred the U.S. Embassy from hiring local staff.

Given the adversarial prelude, immediate gains from the meeting between Blinken and Lavrov are likely to be modest, though they could pave the way for a Putin-Biden summit next month. The summit idea was floated by the White House last month, but it has still not been publicly confirmed. Russia's Kommersant newspaper on Monday cited government sources touting Switzerland as the likeliest venue.

U.S State Department spokesman Ned Price said Lavrov and Blinken would meet after a meeting of the Arctic Council, a regional grouping of eight nations. The talks are scheduled to start at 2115 GMT. Washington's relations with Moscow have been at post-Cold War lows for years, strained over everything from election meddling allegations to Ukraine and the jailing of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

"We don't seek to escalate, we are simply looking for a more predictable, stable relationship," a senior State Department official said. Besides the summit, the talks could broach the subject of their diplomatic missions that have been crimped by tit-for-tat expulsions as well as progress on nuclear arms control.

Russia's lower house of parliament voted on Wednesday to back Moscow's exit from the Open Skies treaty, which allows unarmed surveillance flights over member countries and which Washington quit in November under Donald Trump. Russia, which says it may complete the withdrawal process in December, has said it would consider staying in the treaty if Biden rejoins it, but that it has so far seen no sign that will happen.

The Kremlin said on Wednesday that strategic stability should be high on the agenda of a possible Putin-Biden meeting. Lavrov, 71, has been the face of Kremlin foreign policy since 2004 as Moscow has asserted what it says is its rightful standing as a world power. Russia has beefed up its military presence in the Arctic and invested in northern infrastructure.

Blinken accused Moscow on Tuesday of making "unlawful maritime claims" on the regulation of foreign vessels transiting the shipping route over Russia's long northern coastline. He said Washington was worried about the region's increasing militarization. Lavrov on Monday dismissed NATO concerns about increasing Russian military activity in the Arctic, saying Moscow was right to ensure the security of its northern coastline.

He said Moscow would wait to see what Washington meant by stable and predictable ties with Russia. "If that means stable, predictable sanctions then that's not what's needed."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

SIU to probe corruption at East London Industrial Development Zone

IRCAI launches call for harnessing artificial intelligence to meet SDGs

The Matrix 4 to portray a love story of Neo & Trinity, says Keanu Reeves

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

2 arrested in murder case of Pak-origin British-Belgian woman

Two youths, including a female, were arrested here on Wednesday for their alleged involvement in the murder of a 25-year-old British-Belgian woman of Pakistani origin, police said.The victim, identified as Mahira Zulfiqar, was found dead in...

CBI arrests 3 customs officials for taking 'bribe'

The CBI has arrested three customs officials for allegedly receiving a bribe of Rs four lakh from a television screen importer, officials said on Wednesday.The central agency took into custody superintendents Surendra Singh and Ajeet Kumar ...

Jindal Stainless Hisar shares gain over 2 pc after Q4 earnings

Shares of Jindal Stainless Hisar Ltd JSHL on Wednesday gained over 2 per cent after the company reported an over three-fold jump in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.The stock rose by 2.16 per cent to close at...

Algerian protesters face crunch point as police prepare crackdown

Algerias protest movement, which shook the country by ousting its veteran president in 2019, faces a critical test for its survival on Friday, with police poised to confront any who take to the streets.The movement, known as Hirak, is leade...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021