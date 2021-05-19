Left Menu

Assam govt announces free power for all new oxygen plants

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 19-05-2021 17:08 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 17:08 IST
The Assam government on Wednesday said it will provide free power to all the new oxygen plants that are coming up in the state.

In a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, a number of decisions were taken in view of the rising COVID-19 cases and availability of medical oxygen.

''If any new oxygen plant is set up, the state government will provide 100 per cent free power supply. For reviving closed oxygen plants, 100 per cent free power will be provided,'' a communique from the Chief Minister's Office said.

Likewise, free power will be provided to the new unit if an existing plant goes for an expansion, it added.

''All existing oxygen plants will be given 20 per cent free power,'' the note from the CMO mentioned.

All these decisions regarding oxygen plants will come into effect from January 1, 2021, but financial implications will be from April 1 this year, it added.

The cabinet also decided that the Chief Executive Members of the Bodoland Territorial Region and autonomous councils of Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao will be accorded the status of a cabinet minister.

Besides, Debojit Saikia has been appointed as the new Advocate General of Assam, the CMO statement said.

''The nomenclature of in-charge minister will be changed to Guardian Minister, who will take responsibility of their respective districts,'' it added.

During the last cabinet meeting on May 11, different districts were assigned to the ministers in order to better monitor the COVID-19 situation.

