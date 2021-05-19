NSUI launches helpline number for people unable to book vaccination slots

The Congress-affiliated National Students Union of India (NSUI) on Wednesday launched a helpline number for people unable to book slots for anti-coronavirus vaccination.

The helpline number, which would work to guide people book their slots and help in expediting the registration process, is 7669886366, the union said in a statement.

''Members of NSUI WhatsApp will register and book the slots for the people through WhatsApp. People who lack internet or smartphone facility can call on this helpline number and NSUI volunteers will help them in completing the registration process personally,'' it added.

According to NSUI president Neeraj Kundan, besides informing people about the documents required for the registration for vaccination, the volunteers will also guide them on how to register or how to book a slot.

The volunteers will also help the elderly, especially those living alone, in reaching their destined vaccination centres.

Earlier, the students' union had launched a free ambulance service to take COVID-19 patients to hospitals.

