Left Menu

Algerian protesters face crunch point as police prepare crackdown

Algeria's protest movement, which shook the country by ousting its veteran president in 2019, faces a critical test for its survival on Friday, with police poised to confront any who take to the streets. The movement, known as Hirak, is leaderless and unorganized, but after a year-long hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it revived in February, bringing out demonstrators every Friday since then to demand wholesale political change.

Reuters | Algiers | Updated: 19-05-2021 18:07 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 17:59 IST
Algerian protesters face crunch point as police prepare crackdown
People carrying Algeria national flags. Image Credit: ANI

Algeria's protest movement, which shook the country by ousting its veteran president in 2019, faces a critical test for its survival on Friday, with police poised to confront any who take to the streets.

The movement, known as Hirak, is leaderless and unorganized, but after a year-long hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it revived in February, bringing out demonstrators every Friday since then to demand wholesale political change. Though the protests are now much smaller than at their peak, many of the thousands who still regularly march each week appear ready to brave a harsher government approach.

"We will not stop marching. We will remain peaceful," said a well-known Hirak figure, Samir Belarbi, adding he did not trust the authorities to make necessary changes except under pressure. Protesters want the entire elite that has ruled since independence in 1962 to be replaced, an end to corruption and the army's withdrawal from politics.

Since Hirak began two years ago, then flooding the capital with hundreds of thousands of protesters, the ruling authorities have attempted to sidestep its biggest demands while letting street rallies continue. That policy now seems to be at an end, with the Interior Ministry saying this month protests would require an official permit naming the organizers as well as a start and end time.

"Life needs to go back to normal," said an official Algerian source when asked by Reuters if security forces would prevent any further protests, without elaborating. 'THEY MUST GO'

Last Friday, the only Friday since the Interior Ministry proclamation, came during the Muslim Eid al-Fitr holiday, so only a very small number of protesters gathered in central Algiers - and were quickly dispersed. It means this coming Friday may represent a first real test of whether the security forces are prepared to stamp out a major protest and whether the demonstrators are able to keep their movement on the streets.

Though the Algerian authorities - popularly known as the "pouvoir" - had tolerated protests, publicly praising Hirak as a movement of national renewal, they also cracked down with arrests, prompting criticism from international rights groups. During last Friday's small protests, police escalated their response, detaining dozens of activists as well as journalists, though most were later released.

"The past Friday's brutal repression showed the nature of a regime that refuses deep political changes," said Belarbi, who was detained for several months earlier in the protests. The crackdown comes ahead of parliamentary elections in June. The vote will be the third since the start of the protests - and like the others will be boycotted by Hirak supporters.

In December 2019 Abdelmadjid Tebboune was elected president in a vote that officially had a 40% turnout. In November a referendum approving changes to the constitution that he proposed as a conciliatory gesture to Hirak had a turnout of only 25%. "It is no longer time for marching but for working and putting Algeria's economy back on track," said the official, adding that the collapse in oil revenue and impact of the pandemic meant Algeria had no space to focus on anything else.

That government response has angered protesters. "It is a dialogue of the deaf between Hirak and the pouvoir," said Mezouan Said, an activist. "We want them to leave and they just tell us to vote. They have to go. They must go," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

SIU to probe corruption at East London Industrial Development Zone

IRCAI launches call for harnessing artificial intelligence to meet SDGs

The Matrix 4 to portray a love story of Neo & Trinity, says Keanu Reeves

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Israel fires at south Lebanon in response to rocket launches - Israeli military

Israel fired artillery at targets in Lebanon on Wednesday after four rockets were launched towards Israel from Lebanese territory, the Israeli military said.Israels missile defences intercepted one of the projectiles and the rest most likel...

Imran Khan expresses disappointment over Pak aviation minister's media briefing on Ring Road scandal

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has reportedly sought the reason for the press conference which was held by Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan, despite having no involvement in Rawalpindi Ring Road RRR Scandal. Addressing a meeting wit...

Germany confirms U.S. waiver on some Nord Stream 2 sanctions

The United States is waiving sanctions on the company behind Russias Nord Stream 2 pipeline to Europe and its chief executive, Germany said on Wednesday, giving Berlin and Washington three more months to resolve a long-standing row.The stan...

COVID care training being imparted to 140 disaster response force personnel in Srinagar

Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences SKIMS, Soura began training 140 personnel from Jammu and Kashmir State Disaster Response Force SDRF and NDRF for assisting healthcare workers in the functioning of a 200-bedded COVID care centre ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021