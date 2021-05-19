Left Menu

PTI | Gwalior | Updated: 19-05-2021 18:19 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 18:19 IST
MP: Mahasabha defers plan to install Nathuram Godse's statue

The Hindu Mahasabha on Wednesday postponed its plan to install a statue of Nathuram Godse at its office here in Madhya Pradesh commemorating the 112th birth anniversary of the assassin of Mahatma Gandhi, a functionary said.

This programme was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Hindu Mahasabha national vice president Jaiveer Bharadwaj told reporters.

He said activists of the Mahasabha observed the birth anniversary of Godse at the outfit's office in Daulatganj area with only four persons in attendance due to the pandemic curbs.

Bharadwaj claimed the anniversary was observed in 5,356 houses associated with the Mahasabha where diyas or lamps will be lit in the evening.

In 2017, the Mahasabha had installed a statue of Godse at its office in Gwalior which was seized by the district administration and police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

