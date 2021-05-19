Left Menu

26 per cent of Tripura people vaccinated against COVID-19: minister

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 19-05-2021 18:27 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 18:27 IST
26 per cent of Tripura people vaccinated against COVID-19: minister

The Tripura government on Wednesday said that 26 per cent of the state's population of around 40 lakh received either the first or both doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

The state has over 40,000 doses in stock and 66,000 more doses are likely to reach Tripura by the end of this month, senior minister and cabinet spokesperson Ratan Lal Nath said.

''As of now, 9.60 lakh people, who form 26 per cent of the total population, have been administered the vaccine. Of them, 5.04 lakh have received the second dose,'' Nath told reporters.

Nath said that as many as 17,038 people in the 18-44 years age group have received the vaccines so far.

He said that 96 per cent of healthcare and frontline workers in Tripura have been inoculated.

Meanwhile, the Tripura government has constituted Corona Crisis Management Committee at different levels to contain the spread of the disease and break the transmission chain.

The state-level committee, headed by Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, has several ministers and top government officials including the chief secretary and the director general of police as members, according to a notification issued on Tuesday.

Similar groups have been formed for monitoring the overall Covid situation in the district and other levels including Agartala Municipal Corporation and urban local bodies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

