US Domestic News Roundup: Biden's Supreme Court commission to meet as abortion debate reignites; Steel industry groups urge Biden to keep tariffs in place and more

U.S. Senate leader backs big change for how military handles sexual assault

The Democratic leader of the U.S. Senate said on Tuesday he supported an effort to shift the way the military handles cases of sexual assault, and expressed hope the Senate would vote on the measure. "I do support Senator (Kirsten) Gillibrand and Senator (Joni) Ernst's very good proposal on sexual harassment in the military," Majority Leader Chuck Schumer told reporters.

Black contender wins Pittsburgh mayoral primary as incumbent concedes

Pittsburgh has taken a step towards electing its first Black mayor as Ed Gainey won the Democratic primary election for the post after incumbent Bill Peduto conceded. Gainey, whose campaign had called for equality for Black and poor residents, ran as a progressive, touting policies such as demilitarizing the police and advocating for the right of workers to unionize, according to The Hill.

New York state mounts criminal probe of Trump Organization finances

The New York attorney general's office said on Tuesday it has now opened a criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump's company, increasing the legal risk for Trump and his family. Attorney General Letitia James has been investigating whether the Trump Organization falsely reported property values to secure loans and obtain economic and tax benefits.

Angst and apprehension for some women as U.S. Supreme Court revisits abortion

Jessy Rosales did not realize she was pregnant for weeks. When she found out, Rosales - a 20-year-old college student at the time - hid it from her family, whose judgment she feared, and struggled to find an abortion clinic that would accept her student health insurance. The Los Angeles resident scrambled for more than a month in 2016 to save the $700 needed for the procedure and was failing her classes due to the stress. Rosales managed to end her pregnancy at around 16 weeks.

U.S. House set to vote on commission to probe deadly Jan. 6 Capitol attack

The U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday is expected to approve creating a 10-member commission to probe the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot, testing Republicans' loyalty to former President Donald Trump, whose supporters mounted the attack. Democrats narrowly control the House and expect to pass the measure with or without significant Republican support. Its fate is far less certain in the Senate, where Republican Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday that he had "pushed the pause button" on the idea.

In Michigan, Arab Americans courted by Biden angered by his Gaza policy

When Joe Biden returned on Tuesday to one of the battleground states that handed him the presidential election, he was met with rage over how his administration has handled the sudden escalation of violence in the Middle East. Biden, on a visit to a Ford Motor Co facility in Dearborn, Michigan, to promote electric vehicles, faced protest over his administration's approach to Israel as it attacks Gaza in response to rockets launched by Palestinian militants there eight days ago.

Biden's Supreme Court commission to meet as abortion debate reignites

President Joe Biden's commission to study potential changes to the U.S. Supreme Court, including expanding the number of justices as some liberal activists have urged, is set to hold its first public meeting on Wednesday, two days after the court charged back into the battle over abortion. The Democratic president signed an executive order on April 9 creating the 36-member commission to examine possible changes to the nation's top judicial body including expanding beyond the current nine justices or applying term limits instead of lifetime appointments.

U.S. envoy Kerry urges to climate laggards to commit to 1.5C goal

U.S. climate envoy John Kerry on Wednesday urged countries that have not yet set how they plan to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, particularly those in Asia, to join the United States and others in doing so. The United States the world's second-biggest emitter after China, has pledged to slash greenhouse gas emissions by 50%-52% by 2030 as it seeks to reclaim global leadership in the fight against global warming under President Joe Biden.

Southern Baptist official and Trump critic Russell Moore to leave his post

A senior official in the Southern Baptist Convention who had criticized former U.S. President Donald Trump is leaving his post with the influential evangelical organization. Russell Moore said in a statement he will leave the Convention's Ethics and Religious Liberty Commission after eight years as its president. He will work for the evangelical magazine Christianity Today as a theologian.

Steel industry groups urge Biden to keep tariffs in place after EU truce

U.S. steel industry groups and the United Steelworkers union on Wednesday urged President Joe Biden to keep in place the steel tariffs imposed three years ago, saying that lifting them now would undermine the industry's viability. In a letter to Biden just days after his chief trade negotiator struck a temporary tariff truce with the European Union, the groups argued that the "Section 232" national security tariffs imposed by former President Donald Trump have been a success, leading to $15.7 billion in new capacity investments.

