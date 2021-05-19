Left Menu

BJP's Kirit Somaiya lodges complaint against Maharashtra minister Anil Parab for 'illegal' construction

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya has lodged a complaint with Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar against Maharashtra Minister Anil Parab alleging his involvement in forgery, fraud and construction of Rs 10 crore illegal Sai Resort in Ratnagiri.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 19-05-2021 18:39 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 18:39 IST
Maharashtra Minister Anil Parab (file pic/ANI).. Image Credit: ANI

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya has lodged a complaint with Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar against Maharashtra Minister Anil Parab alleging his involvement in forgery, fraud and construction of Rs 10 crore illegal Sai Resort in Ratnagiri. "Anil Parab indulged into Forgery, Fraud and constructed Rs 10 crore illegal Sai Resort nx at Dapoli, Ratnagiri. Though the land is agricultural, construction was done during COVID lockdown. V demand Criminal Action against Shivsena Minister Anil Parab," Somaiya tweeted on Wednesday.

In a statement issued today, the BJP said: "Maharashtra Minister Anil Parab has constructed Rs 10 crore Sai resort at seashore of Murud, Dapoli in district Ratnagiri...Somaiya visited the site on May 6 and lodged complaint with the District Collector and Union Environment Minister." BJP lawmakers Gopal Shetty, Girish Bapat, and Manoj Kotak, have also written to Javadekar requesting him to send a special environment team to see the violation under Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ), it read.

The BJP alleged that Parab had not obtained any permission under the CRZ or any other legal permission for the construction. "The state minister tried to get the resort legalised by forging the documents after May 11 after the expose of the issue. The resort was built during 2020 COVID-induced lockdown," the statement added. The BJP has demanded an action against the minister and immediate demolition of the resort. (ANI)

