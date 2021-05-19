Left Menu

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 19-05-2021 18:55 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 18:55 IST
Prove Pragya's 'gaumutra' claim: Cong MLA to Union health minister

A Congress MLA on Wednesday appealed to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and the National Health Mission to scientifically prove Bhopal BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur's claim about the 'gaumutra' (cow urine) protection against coronavirus.

In his letter to Harsh Vardhan, senior Congress leader PC Sharma said, ''Pragya Singh Thakur is a senior BJP leader and MP from Bhopal. She stated that gaumutra cures the infection of lungs and the COVID-19. Her words must be credible''.

On Sunday, Thakur told a function that the cow urine extract offers protection against lung infections and coronavirus.

''Now the pandemic is spread in villages. It is apprehended that statements of Thakur will leave the villagers who have faith in 'Gau Mata' (the cow) confused and they will start tasking this medication (cow urine) ignoring the well- established treatment of allopathy'', said Sharma, who represents the Bhopal South-West Assembly constituency.

The MLA said he wrote to Harsh Vardhan and the National Health Mission commissioner, MP, to ''remove this confusion and scientifically certify the 'gaumutra' claim made by Thakur''.

Thakur had said 'gaumutra ark' (cow urine extract) of a desi cow can keep people away from lung infections.

''I am in a lot of trouble (health issues) but take the 'gaumutra ark' every day. After this, I am not supposed to take any other medicine for coronavirus. I am not affected by coronavirus infection. I believe God will keep me protected as I am using this medicine (gaumutra ark),'' the Bhopal MP had said.

Various statements of Thakur, an accused in the 2008 Malegaon bomb blast case, had sparked controversies in the past.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

