Gowda discusses fertiliser price hike issue with Pawar

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-05-2021 19:44 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 19:43 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Union minister D V Sadananda Gowda on Wednesday assured NCP chief Sharad Pawar that a decision on roll-back of the hike in fertiliser prices will be taken within two days, the party said.

The Chemical and Fertilisers Minister spoke to Pawar over phone following Pawar's letter demanding a withdrawal of the price hike, the NCP tweeted.

''Gowda phoned Pawar...and assured to rethink over the fertiliser price hike,'' it said.

Pawar, a former Union agriculture minister, said in the letter to Gowda on Tuesday that the price hike should be withdrawn as the farming community is already reeling under the coronavirus crisis.

