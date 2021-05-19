West Bengal violence: RSS plans exercise to keep its workers 'motivated'

Concerned over the “continuous violence” against its workers after the West Bengal assembly election results, the RSS is planning to start an exercise to motivate its cadres and help them in ensuring their social and economic security, sources in the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh said on Tuesday.

Several incidents of violence were reported after the assembly elections. The BJP, which emerged as the main opposition party, alleged that its workers were being attacked by the TMC cadre. The Congress and the Left too had alleged that their workers were being targeted.

A senior RSS functionary alleged that in the aftermath of the TMC victory in West Bengal, Sangh workers were subjected to ''brutal violence and inhuman behaviour by jihadi elements backed by the ruling dispensation''.

The TMC has been rejecting allegations that it was targeting its rivals.

“Sangh workers mainly from SC and ST communities are under attack as the BJP, a member of our ideological family, established itself in the constituencies dominated by these two caste groups,” he alleged.

''On the back of persistent work done by ideological forces associated with Sangh, the BJP perhaps for the first time contested on all 294 seats. Now there is an effort to dismantle the entire Sangh's ecosystem in the state,'' he claimed.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the ideological mentor of BJP, which generally refrains from commenting on political matters, had condemned the political violence in West Bengal after the assembly results in an official statement by its general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale.

“The continuous attack on our workers is a matter of deep concern for us and wouldn't leave them alone in these challenging times. We are looking to launch an exercise to keep them motivated and help them in ensuring their social and economic security,” the RSS functionary said.

Sangh leaders also find BJP's performance in the state assembly elections satisfactory saying that perhaps for the first time the party contested on all 294 assembly seats.

In 2017, RSS also had passed a resolution in its 'pratinidhi sabha', the highest decision-making body, against the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government's alleged failure to stop political violence.

