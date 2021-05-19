Left Menu

U.S. to waive sanctions on firm, CEO behind Russia's Nord Stream 2 pipeline

A U.S. State Department spokesperson said on Tuesday: "The Biden administration has been clear that the Nord Stream 2 pipeline is a Russian geopolitical project that threatens European energy security and that of Ukraine and eastern flank NATO Allies and partners." Biden's decision to waive sanctions on Nord Stream 2 AG and its CEO removes one irritant in U.S.-German ties, and U.S. officials hope it provides some leverage to deepen cooperation on broader issues, including China and Russia.

Reuters | Updated: 19-05-2021 20:17 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 20:17 IST
U.S. to waive sanctions on firm, CEO behind Russia's Nord Stream 2 pipeline

The Biden administration will waive sanctions on the company behind Russia's Nord Stream 2 pipeline to Europe and its chief executive, a Washington source familiar with the plans and Germany's foreign minister said on Wednesday. A U.S. State Department report to be delivered to Congress as early as Wednesday concludes that Nord Stream 2 AG and CEO Matthias Warnig, an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, engaged in sanctionable activity but that it was in the U.S. national interest to waive the sanctions, the source said.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said the administration had waived the sanctions on those two parties but also imposed sanctions on Russian entities and ships linked to Nord Stream 2. "We see this as a constructive step, which we are happy to further discuss with our partners in Washington," Maas told reporters, adding the Biden administration had not made any promises beyond the sanctions waiver.

The administration under Democratic President Joe Biden still opposed the Nord Stream 2 pipeline but felt it was important to send a signal about its strategic commitment to rebuilding relations with Germany, which were badly damaged under former Republican President Donald Trump, the Washington source said. Russia's state energy company Gazprom and its western partners are racing to finish the line to take Russian gas to Europe via Germany, under the Baltic Sea. The project, now about 95% complete, would bypass Ukraine, depriving it of lucrative transit fees and potentially undermining its struggle against Russian aggression.

Yuriy Vitrenko, the new CEO of Ukraine's state-owned energy company Naftogaz, said Nord Stream 2 is Russia's "most malign and dangerous geopolitical project" and that Ukraine would ask Washington to fully apply its laws and impose sanctions to stop the pipeline. Russian officials on Wednesday signaled that the move could help mend Washington's fraught ties with Moscow.

But Republicans in Washington criticized the reported waiver, first reported by Axios on Tuesday. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Maas late on Tuesday, underscoring Washington's continued opposition to the pipeline but also highlighting the need for the NATO allies to work together to counter Russia, the department said.

White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters that the administration has been clear that the Nord Stream 2 pipeline is a bad deal. A U.S. State Department spokesperson said on Tuesday: "The Biden administration has been clear that the Nord Stream 2 pipeline is a Russian geopolitical project that threatens European energy security and that of Ukraine and eastern flank NATO Allies and partners."

Biden's decision to waive sanctions on Nord Stream 2 AG and its CEO removes one irritant in U.S.-German ties, and U.S. officials hope it provides some leverage to deepen cooperation on broader issues, including China and Russia. German officials had pressed hard for such an outcome, arguing that the overall relationship was too important to sacrifice over what Berlin has described as a commercial project.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

SIU to probe corruption at East London Industrial Development Zone

The Matrix 4 to portray a love story of Neo & Trinity, says Keanu Reeves

IRCAI launches call for harnessing artificial intelligence to meet SDGs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Govt's decision to hike DAP fertiliser subsidy by 140 per cent 'historic': BJP

The BJP on Wednesday termed the governments decision to hike the subsidy on DAP fertiliser by 140 per cent historic and asserted that this underlines its sensitivity to farmers as it has ensured that they are not burdened with rising intern...

Maha: Three killed in separate incidents of attack by tigers

Three persons were killed by tigers in separate incidents in Chandrapur district of Maharashtra on Wednesday, officials said.In another incident, a forest guard was attacked by a tiger in the Saoli forest range in the evening but survived, ...

CM does not speak for India, EAM after Singapore objects to Kejriwal's remark on COVID-19 variant; AAP, BJP spar

A diplomatic and political row erupted on Wednesday over Arvind Kejriwals remark about a new form of COVID-19 in Singapore prompting the Union government to assert that the Delhi chief minister does not speak for India after the city-state ...

Cong to undertake mask awareness campaign on Rajiv's death anniversary

On former prime minister Rajiv Gandhis death anniversary on Friday, the Congress will undertake COVID-19 relief initiatives such as distributing nourishment among patients relatives at hospitals, observe a mass mask awareness programme and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021