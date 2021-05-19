Left Menu

COVID-19: Taskforce set up for children in Osmanabad district

PTI | Osmanabad | Updated: 19-05-2021 20:41 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 20:41 IST
COVID-19: Taskforce set up for children in Osmanabad district

The Osmanabad district administration in Maharashtra has formed a task force to protect children in the possible ''third wave'' of the COVID-19 pandemic, an official said on Wednesday.

District collector Kaustubh Divegaokar held a meeting with child specialist doctors regarding the measures to be taken to protect children in future.

The administration also decided to set up separate COVID-19 wards for children.

The collector said almost 8 per cent of all the COVID-19 patients are children.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

SIU to probe corruption at East London Industrial Development Zone

The Matrix 4 to portray a love story of Neo & Trinity, says Keanu Reeves

IRCAI launches call for harnessing artificial intelligence to meet SDGs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EU top envoy to Iran nuclear talks says confident deal will be reached

The EU official leading talks to revive Irans nuclear deal said on Wednesday he was quite sure an agreement would be reached as the negotiations adjourned for a week. The talks resumed in Vienna on May 7 with the remaining parties to the de...

Govt's decision to hike DAP fertiliser subsidy by 140 per cent 'historic': BJP

The BJP on Wednesday termed the governments decision to hike the subsidy on DAP fertiliser by 140 per cent historic and asserted that this underlines its sensitivity to farmers as it has ensured that they are not burdened with rising intern...

Maha: Three killed in separate incidents of attack by tigers

Three persons were killed by tigers in separate incidents in Chandrapur district of Maharashtra on Wednesday, officials said.In another incident, a forest guard was attacked by a tiger in the Saoli forest range in the evening but survived, ...

CM does not speak for India, EAM after Singapore objects to Kejriwal's remark on COVID-19 variant; AAP, BJP spar

A diplomatic and political row erupted on Wednesday over Arvind Kejriwals remark about a new form of COVID-19 in Singapore prompting the Union government to assert that the Delhi chief minister does not speak for India after the city-state ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021