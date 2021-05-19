COVID-19: Taskforce set up for children in Osmanabad district

COVID-19: Taskforce set up for children in Osmanabad districtPTI | Osmanabad | Updated: 19-05-2021 20:41 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 20:41 IST
The Osmanabad district administration in Maharashtra has formed a task force to protect children in the possible ''third wave'' of the COVID-19 pandemic, an official said on Wednesday.
District collector Kaustubh Divegaokar held a meeting with child specialist doctors regarding the measures to be taken to protect children in future.
The administration also decided to set up separate COVID-19 wards for children.
The collector said almost 8 per cent of all the COVID-19 patients are children.
