Humility, truth were hallmark of late MP Rajeev Satav: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday paid glowing tributes to party colleague and MP Rajeev Satav, who died three days ago, saying humility and truth were his hallmark.

Gandhi, who participated in a virtual condolence meeting organised by the Maharashtra Congress, addressedthe family members of Satav and recalled his close association with the late leader.

The former Congress president said it was difficult for him to accept the death of Satav, who was a sitting Rajya Sabha member.

Satav (46), considered a close associate of Rahul Gandhi, died at a hospital in Pune on Sunday, days after recovering from the coronavirus infection.

''I saw him evolve into a mature leader over 10 to 15 years that I have known him. I first met him during a talent hunt initiative launched by the Youth Congress.

''During my interactions with him, he never spoke ill about anybody, including his critics,'' Gandhi said.

Humility and truth were his hallmark, the Congress MP from Kerala said.

''As he grew in politics, his humility also grew.

Rajeev was committed to the party and its ideology. It is difficult to accept he is no more. I thought he would beat COVID-19,'' Gandhi said.

He said the family members of Satav should know the entire party is with them in their hour of grief.

AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who also attended the condolence meeting, said Satav was a trustworthy politician and had a bright future ahead of him.

''Rajeev's ambition in politics was never above the party and its ideology. He was the one we could trust,'' she said.

''His name was Rajeev like my father... with dreams to do good for the country. He died at the age of 46 just like my father. Rajeev Satav had a bright future, capability and capacity to do good for the country,'' she said.

