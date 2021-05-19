Left Menu

Humility, truth were hallmark of late MP Rajeev Satav: Rahul

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-05-2021 20:47 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 20:47 IST
Humility, truth were hallmark of late MP Rajeev Satav: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday paid glowing tributes to party colleague and MP Rajeev Satav, who died three days ago, saying humility and truth were his hallmark.

Gandhi, who participated in a virtual condolence meeting organised by the Maharashtra Congress, addressedthe family members of Satav and recalled his close association with the late leader.

The former Congress president said it was difficult for him to accept the death of Satav, who was a sitting Rajya Sabha member.

Satav (46), considered a close associate of Rahul Gandhi, died at a hospital in Pune on Sunday, days after recovering from the coronavirus infection.

''I saw him evolve into a mature leader over 10 to 15 years that I have known him. I first met him during a talent hunt initiative launched by the Youth Congress.

''During my interactions with him, he never spoke ill about anybody, including his critics,'' Gandhi said.

Humility and truth were his hallmark, the Congress MP from Kerala said.

''As he grew in politics, his humility also grew.

Rajeev was committed to the party and its ideology. It is difficult to accept he is no more. I thought he would beat COVID-19,'' Gandhi said.

He said the family members of Satav should know the entire party is with them in their hour of grief.

AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who also attended the condolence meeting, said Satav was a trustworthy politician and had a bright future ahead of him.

''Rajeev's ambition in politics was never above the party and its ideology. He was the one we could trust,'' she said.

''His name was Rajeev like my father... with dreams to do good for the country. He died at the age of 46 just like my father. Rajeev Satav had a bright future, capability and capacity to do good for the country,'' she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

The Matrix 4 to portray a love story of Neo & Trinity, says Keanu Reeves

SIU to probe corruption at East London Industrial Development Zone

IRCAI launches call for harnessing artificial intelligence to meet SDGs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

McConnell says he'll oppose Jan. 6 commission to probe riot

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Wednesday he will oppose legislation to create 911-style commission on the deadly January 6 insurrection at the US Capitol, a blow to Democrats who say an independent, bipartisan investigation of ...

3 missing after boat capsize in Balimela reservoir in Odisha

Three persons went missing after a country-made boat capsized in Balimela reservoir in Odishas Malkangiri district on Wednesday, police said.The mishap took place when 11 persons, all tribals, were being ferried from Orapadar to Bakuli acro...

Emergent plans to fix issues that halted vaccine production early as July -U.S. House memo

Emergent BioSolutions Inc told U.S. regulators it aims as soon as July to correct the problems at its manufacturing facility that ruined millions of COVID-19 vaccine doses, according to a private correspondence published by the U.S. House O...

2 farmers die near Singhu border, 1 found COVID positive

Two farmers from Punjab, who were part of the group protesting here against the new farm laws, passed away with one of them found COVID positive, officials said on Wednesday.The two farmers Balbir Singh 50 and Mahender Singh 70 residents ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021