Tauktae heading towards Haryana, cautions Dushyant Chautala

Tauktae heading towards Haryana, cautions Dushyant ChautalaPTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 19-05-2021 20:56 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 20:54 IST
Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Wednesday alerted the people of his state regarding the storm ''Tauktae'', saying it is headed towards the state. He urged the people to stay vigilant during the next 48 hours and not step out of their homes for their safety, an official statement said here.
According to the Meteorological Department, the flow of the storm is moving towards Haryana through Gujarat, Rajasthan and its speed can move up to 50 kilometers per hour in most districts of the state from Wednesday to Thursday evening.
All Deputy Commissioners have been instructed to conduct regular monitoring, Chautala said.
Instructions have been given to make arrangements in order to ensure that there is no loss of life and property in any district, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
