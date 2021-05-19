Left Menu

Tauktae heading towards Haryana, cautions Dushyant Chautala

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 19-05-2021 20:56 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 20:54 IST
Tauktae heading towards Haryana, cautions Dushyant Chautala
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Wednesday alerted the people of his state regarding the storm ''Tauktae'', saying it is headed towards the state. He urged the people to stay vigilant during the next 48 hours and not step out of their homes for their safety, an official statement said here.

According to the Meteorological Department, the flow of the storm is moving towards Haryana through Gujarat, Rajasthan and its speed can move up to 50 kilometers per hour in most districts of the state from Wednesday to Thursday evening.

All Deputy Commissioners have been instructed to conduct regular monitoring, Chautala said.

Instructions have been given to make arrangements in order to ensure that there is no loss of life and property in any district, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

The Matrix 4 to portray a love story of Neo & Trinity, says Keanu Reeves

SIU to probe corruption at East London Industrial Development Zone

IRCAI launches call for harnessing artificial intelligence to meet SDGs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

McConnell says he'll oppose Jan. 6 commission to probe riot

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Wednesday he will oppose legislation to create 911-style commission on the deadly January 6 insurrection at the US Capitol, a blow to Democrats who say an independent, bipartisan investigation of ...

BRIEF-Warnermedia Says HBO Max With Ads To Be Offered To Customers For $9.99 Per Month

WARNERMEDIA SAYS HBO MAX ANNOUNCES AD-SUPPORTED TIER PRICING WARNERMEDIA SAYS HBO MAX WITH ADS TO BE OFFERED TO CUSTOMERS FOR 9.99 PER MONTH WARNERMEDIA SAYS HBO MAX SCHEDULED TO LAUNCH WITHOUT ADS IN 39 COUNTRIES ACROSS LATIN AMERICA AND...

Mughal Road reopens partially after six months closure owing to heavy snowfall

The Mughal Road, linking Poonch and Rajouri districts of Jammu with south Kashmirs Shopian, was reopened for partial traffic on Wednesday after remaining closed for nearly six months owing to heavy snowfall during the winter, officials said...

4,257 street children rescued across Andhra Pradesh under 'Operation Muskaan'

As many as 4,257 children from all over Andhra Pradesh were rescued by the state police on Wednesday as part of Operation Muskan, aimed at rescuing children on the streets, orphans, and those sent to work by parents due to financial burdens...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021