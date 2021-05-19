Trump says New York criminal probe is in 'desperate search of a crime'

Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday, reacting to reports that New York's attorney general has launched a criminal probe of his family business, said he was "being unfairly attacked and abused."

"There is nothing more corrupt than an investigation that is in desperate search of a crime," Trump said in a statement, adding that "we will overcome" any attempt at prosecution.

