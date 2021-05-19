Israel''s Netanyahu ''determined'' to continue Gaza operation

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says that he is "determined to continue this operation until its aim is met," despite U.S. President Joe Biden's call for a de-escalation of hostilities in Gaza.

In a statement from the his office Wednesday, Netanyahu said that he "greatly appreciates the support of the American president," but said Israel will push ahead "to return the calm and security to you, citizens of Israel." Earlier, Biden called for "significant de-escalation" by day's end from Netanyahu after 10 days of heavy fighting between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

