TN CM to review COVID-19 related work in five districts, asks partymen to not try to meet him

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin would visit five districts, including Salem, Tirupur and Coimbatore, on May 20 and 21 to review COVID-19 prevention and relief activities.

Since this would be an official tour to review pandemic related efforts of the government, Stalin said in a statement that he would not be in a position to meet party workers.

He said he would be reviewing coronavirus related government measures in Salem, Tirupur, Coimbatore, Madurai and Tiruchirappalli from May 20 to 21.

This would be the first official tour of Stalin after he assumed office as Chief Minister on May 7.

Airport sources said the CM would take a chartered flight to Salem on Thursday morning. Medical and Family Welfare Minister Ma Subramanian and Chief Secretary V Iraianbu are likely to accompany him, the sources added.

Stalin, who is also the DMK president, appealed to cadres to not make attempts to meet him during his two-day tour or at the places of his stay.

DMK workers should engage themselves in 'Ondrinaivom Va' (Let us join hands, a party relief initiative) activities aimed at fulfilling the needs of the people, he said.

Also, party workers and functionaries must avoid putting up banners or party flags to welcome him to their respecive regions, Stalin said.

Though meeting cadres always gave him enouragment, the well-being of people and party workers during these times of the pandemic was very important to him and hence workers should avoid attempts to visit him, he added.

