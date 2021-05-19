Trump says New York criminal probe is in 'desperate search of a crime'
Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday attacked New York state's attorney general for launching a criminal probe of his family business, saying he was "being unfairly attacked and abused."
"There is nothing more corrupt than an investigation that is in desperate search of a crime," Trump said in a statement, adding that "we will overcome" any attempt at prosecution. The office of New York Attorney General Letitia James, which has been investigating whether the Trump Organization falsely reported property values to secure loans and obtain economic and tax benefits, said on Tuesday its civil probe was now a criminal one.
"The attorney general of New York literally campaigned on prosecuting Donald Trump even before she knew anything about me," the Republican former president said. James is a Democrat.
