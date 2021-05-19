Left Menu

'Toolkit' issue: NSUI files FIR against BJP leaders Raman Singh, Sambit Patra in Raipur

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2021 22:12 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 22:12 IST
'Toolkit' issue: NSUI files FIR against BJP leaders Raman Singh, Sambit Patra in Raipur

The Congress' students wing, NSUI, on Wednesday said its Chhattisgarh unit has lodged an FIR in Raipur against former chief minister Raman Singh and BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra over the 'toolkit issue' for allegedly ''forging'' the letterhead of AICC Research Department and printing ''false and fabricated'' content.

The BJP had hit out at the Congress on Tuesday over an alleged toolkit of the opposition party, saying it wants to tarnish the image of the country and Prime Minister Narendra Modi by calling the new strain of the coronavirus the ''India strain'' or the ''Modi strain''.

The Congress had accused the BJP of propagating a ''fake toolkit'' to defame it.

The Chhattisgarh unit of the National Students' Union of India has lodged an FIR against the ''false propaganda'' of Patra and Singh, NSUI chief Neeraj Kundan said. He shared a copy of the FIR filed in Raipur on his Twitter account.

In its complaint to the police, NSUI sought to register an FIR against Singh (National Vice president of the BJP), Patra and other such persons for ''forging the Letterhead of AICC Research Department and thereafter printing false and fabricated content on the same''.

Addressing a joint press conference on Tuesday, the Congress' research cell head Rajeev Gowda and spokesperson Pawan Khera had said instead of helping people during the COVID-19 pandemic, the BJP is stooping to low-level politics, asserting that it will neither bow nor be cowed down by such pressure tactics.

BJP chief J P Nadda had hit out the Congress, alleging that the opposition party is a ''master'' at ''dividing society and spewing venom against others''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

The Matrix 4 to portray a love story of Neo & Trinity, says Keanu Reeves

SIU to probe corruption at East London Industrial Development Zone

IRCAI launches call for harnessing artificial intelligence to meet SDGs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Haryana records 153 fatalities, 6,818 fresh cases

Haryana on Wednesday reported 153 fresh COVID-19 fatalities, taking its cumulative death toll to 7,076, and 6,818 new cases, pushing the states infection tally to 7,16,507.According to the health departments daily bulletin, the latest death...

Mughal Road reopens partially after six months closure owing to heavy snowfall

The Mughal Road, linking Poonch and Rajouri districts of Jammu with south Kashmirs Shopian, was reopened for partial traffic on Wednesday after remaining closed for nearly six months owing to heavy snowfall during the winter, officials said...

Vacated a day ago, 4-storey building collapses in Ahmedabad

A four-storey building came crashing down like a pack of cards in Ahmedabad on Wednesday evening, a day after authorities vacated it in view of risk the 24-year-old structure posed to the life of its around 28 residents, police said.No casu...

'Pose' star Billy Porter announces he is HIV-positive

By Rachel Savage LONDON, May 19 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Award-winning Pose star Billy Porter announced he was HIV-positive on Wednesday, adding that he was healthy and unashamed of having a disease that has long been stigmatised.Porter...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021