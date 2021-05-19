Left Menu

COVID: India Cements MD suggests to TN CM small working group

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 19-05-2021 22:21 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 22:21 IST
COVID: India Cements MD suggests to TN CM small working group

Chennai, May 19 (PTI): Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of India Cements Ltd N Srinivasan on Wednesday suggested to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin the formation of a small working group to look at the vaccination drive and other requirements in the wake of COVID-19 raging in the State.

The State today reported an all-time high of 33,875 new infections and 365 fatalties, pushing the overall caseload to 16,99,225 and the death toll to 18,734 till date.

Earlier in the day, Stalin held a meeting with industry captains at the Secretariat.

During his brief interaction with the Chief Minister Srinivasan said, ''You have able administrators. I suggest a small working group can be formed with officials and industry representatives to look at the vaccination drive and other requirements.'' ''The government can inform the group what is needed'', he said.

According to Health Minister M Subramanian, Stalin would formally inaugurate the vaccination drive for people in the age group of 18 years and 44 years on May 20.

The previous AIADMK government had rolled out the vaccination drive for people above the age of 60 and those with co-morbidities above 45 years on January 16.

Srinivasan, also the president of South India Cement Manufacturers Association, assured the Chief Minister of the cement industry's support to the government.

''We are prepared to convert occupational centres and other facilities in our factories into vaccination centres.

We will help in the vaccination of the rural people by providing space and workers,'' he said.

While addressing the industry leaders, Stalin urged the representatives to give priority to COVID-19 related requirements like oxygen concentrators, cryogenic tanks under their corporate social responsibility initiative in the State.

''I request you all to make your contribution to help people overcome the pandemic'', he had said.

PTI VIJ VGN NVG NVG

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot & reason for delay revealed, Know in details!

Entertainment News Roundup: Model Naomi Campbell welcomes baby girl; Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend and more

Nine of dams within Vaal River system drop

New York state probe of Trump Organization is now criminal -attorney general

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

CBI says HC order does not curtail scope of probe against Deshmukh

The CBI on Wednesday contended in the Bombay High Court that there were no constraints on the agency regarding the scope of its investigation against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.The Maharashtra government has moved the co...

U.S. says no to French push for U.N. Mideast action

The U.S. mission to the United Nations said it will not support actions that we believe undermine efforts to de-escalate violence between Israel and Palestinian militants when asked on Wednesday about a French push for a Security Council re...

Report: Colonial confirms it paid $4.4M to pipeline hackers

The operator of the nations largest fuel pipeline confirmed it paid USD 4.4 million to a gang of hackers who broke into its computer systems, according to a report Wednesday from the Wall Street Journal.Colonial Pipelines CEO, Joseph Blount...

Biden's U.S. Supreme Court commission meets to explore broad reforms

President Joe Bidens commission to study potential changes to the U.S. Supreme Court held its first meeting on Wednesday and will have six months to issue a report on reforms including possibly expanding the number of justices, an idea tout...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021