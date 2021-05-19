McConnell says he'll oppose Jan. 6 commission to probe riot

McConnell says he'll oppose Jan. 6 commission to probe riotPTI | Washington DC | Updated: 19-05-2021 22:34 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 22:33 IST
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Wednesday he will oppose legislation to create 9/11-style commission on the deadly January 6 insurrection at the US Capitol, a blow to Democrats who say an independent, bipartisan investigation of the siege is crucial to prevent it from happening again.
McConnell's opposition comes a day after he said he was "open" to the bill that the House is expected to pass Wednesday. House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy has also said he will not support the legislation.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Wednesday he will hold a vote on the bill despite the GOP objections, charging that Republicans are "caving" to former President Donald Trump, who encouraged his supporters to head to Capitol Hill that day to stop the counting of the electoral votes and overturn his defeat to Democrat Joe Biden.
Trump released a statement Tuesday night urging Republicans against approving what he called a "Democrat trap."
