Mexico says investment and security to be discussed during Kamala Harris trip

Mexico's Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard on Wednesday said investment, security and supply chains are set to be discussed during a visit by U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris to Mexico on June 8.

Harris, spearheading efforts by the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden to deal with an increase in migration at the U.S. southern border, is set to meet in person with President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador for the first time.

