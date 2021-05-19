Mexico says investment and security to be discussed on Harris visit

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Wednesday that investment, security and supply chains would be raised during bilateral discussions when U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris visits Mexico on June 8. Harris, who is spearheading efforts by the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden to deal with an increase in migration at the U.S. southern border, is set to meet in person with President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador for the first time.

"Security is another important point; investment, value chains, this is very, very relevant," Ebrard told reporters after a news conference in central Mexico. Speaking outside the Liomont vaccines plant in the State of Mexico, Ebrard was responding to questions about what he would discuss with Harris apart from immigration.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)