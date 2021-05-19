Left Menu

Biden celebrates Coast Guard, stresses role on world stage

Biden, who also spoke at the New London academy as vice president in 2013, did stress that the Coast Guard played in responding to more frequent extreme weather, such as hurricanes, due to climate change.In good spirts, Biden relished the stage, telling stories about his late son Beau an Army veteran and teasing the graduates for not laughing at his jokes, smiling as he declared them a really dull class. But he turned serious when he praised them for navigating the COVID-19 pandemic, declaring that you met the threat head on, you adapted, you showed resilience, you led.

PTI | Newlondon | Updated: 19-05-2021 23:36 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 23:36 IST
Biden celebrates Coast Guard, stresses role on world stage

President Joe Biden on Wednesday used his first commencement address as commander in chief to tell Coast Guard Academy graduates they will play a vital role as the United States reasserts itself on the world stage.

Biden, speaking at the Coast Guard's sun-soaked Connecticut campus, told the 240 graduates that “the world is changing” and told them that they are at “significant inflection point.'' “The best way to meet the wide array of threats we meet today is by investing in America's enduring advantages,'' said Biden, ''and ensure we're operating from a position of strength.” The president used the speech to position the United States as a defender of global rules, trade and marine law, specifically in the South China Sea and the Arctic. Following the inward-looking presidency of Donald Trump, Biden has pushed for the U.S. to prove that democracy still works at home so it can lead by example across the globe and compete with rising autocracies.

But Biden made no mention of several current global hotspots, including the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinians, for which hours earlier he called for a cease-fire. Biden, who also spoke at the New London academy as vice president in 2013, did stress that the Coast Guard played in responding to more frequent extreme weather, such as hurricanes, due to climate change.

In good spirts, Biden relished the stage, telling stories about his late son Beau — an Army veteran —and teasing the graduates for not laughing at his jokes, smiling as he declared them “a really dull class.” But he turned serious when he praised them for navigating the COVID-19 pandemic, declaring that ''you met the threat head on, you adapted, you showed resilience, you led.”

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot & reason for delay revealed, Know in details!

Entertainment News Roundup: Model Naomi Campbell welcomes baby girl; Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend and more

Nine of dams within Vaal River system drop

New York state probe of Trump Organization is now criminal -attorney general

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Apple CEO Tim Cook to testify Friday as Epic trial nears end

Apple CEO Tim Cook will take the witness stand this Friday in a high-stakes courtroom battle over the lucrative commissions the iPhone maker has been raking in from its mobile app store.The timing of Cooks highly anticipated testimony was c...

Motor racing-Bond stunt driver Hawkins has a new mission at Aston Martin

James Bond movie stunt driver and W Series racer Jessica Hawkins joined the Aston Martin Formula One team on Wednesday as a driver ambassador. The team of four-times world champion Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stroll said in a statement that ...

CBI says HC order does not curtail scope of probe against Deshmukh

The CBI on Wednesday contended in the Bombay High Court that there were no constraints on the agency regarding the scope of its investigation against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.The Maharashtra government has moved the co...

U.S. says no to French push for U.N. Mideast action

The U.S. mission to the United Nations said it will not support actions that we believe undermine efforts to de-escalate violence between Israel and Palestinian militants when asked on Wednesday about a French push for a Security Council re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021