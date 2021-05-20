Left Menu

Former Rajasthan CM Jagannath Pahadia dies of COVID

Veteran Congress leader and former Rajasthan chief minister Jagannath Pahadia has died due to COVID-19 at the age of 89.The chief minister of Rajasthan in 1980-81 and also a former governor of Haryana and Bihar, Pahadia died on Wednesday.Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said he was very shocked by the demise.Pahadia left us because of COVID.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 20-05-2021 02:44 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 02:42 IST
Former Rajasthan CM Jagannath Pahadia dies of COVID
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Veteran Congress leader and former Rajasthan chief minister Jagannath Pahadia has died due to COVID-19 at the age of 89.

The chief minister of Rajasthan in 1980-81 and also a former governor of Haryana and Bihar, Pahadia died on Wednesday.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said he was very shocked by the demise.

''Pahadia left us because of COVID. I am very shocked by his demise. He had a lot of affection for me right from the beginning, Gehlot tweeted.

He said Pahadia's death is a personal loss for him.

The state government has announced a one-day mourning on Thursday during which government offices will be closed and the national flag will fly at half-mast.

A cabinet meeting will also be held at 12 noon on Thursday to pay condolences to Pahadia, whose funeral will be held with state honour the same day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot & reason for delay revealed, Know in details!

Nine of dams within Vaal River system drop

Entertainment News Roundup: Model Naomi Campbell welcomes baby girl; Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend and more

New York state probe of Trump Organization is now criminal -attorney general

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Mbappe magic sets up PSG for French Cup victory

Kylian Mbappe set up the first goal and grabbed one of his own as Paris St Germain retained the French Cup with a 2-0 victory over Monaco in Wednesdays final at the Stade de France. Quick thinking by Mbappe to disposes Axel Disasi in his ow...

U.S. and Russian foreign ministers begin talks in Iceland

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov both stressed their two countries have differences but should work together on some issues, as they began talks in Iceland on Wednesday night.The meeting mark...

U.S. waives sanctions on Nord Stream 2 company and CEO

The Biden administration waived sanctions on the company behind Russias Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline to Germany and its chief executive, according to a State Department report sent to Congress on Wednesday. The report, a copy of which was see...

Soccer-Chiesa fires Juventus to Coppa Italia glory

Federico Chiesa clinched a Coppa Italia triumph for Juventus and a first trophy for coach Andrea Pirlo with a 2-1 victory over Atalanta in the final on Wednesday.Another early Champions League exit and a limp Serie A title defence left Pirl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021