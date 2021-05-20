U.S. and Russian foreign ministers begin talks in Iceland

U.S. and Russian foreign ministers begin talks in IcelandReuters | Updated: 20-05-2021 02:51 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 02:51 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov both stressed their two countries have differences but should work together on some issues, as they began talks in Iceland on Wednesday night.
The meeting marked the first high-level, in-person talks between the Biden administration and a Russian counterpart, ahead of a possible presidential summit in June in an attempt to improve the dire relations between the former Cold War foes.
