U.S. House poised to approve commission to probe deadly Capitol attack

U.S. House poised to approve commission to probe deadly Capitol attackReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 20-05-2021 04:07 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 04:07 IST
A majority of the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday voted to approve the creation of an independent commission to investigate the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol by hundreds of supporters of then-President Donald Trump.
Voting continued on the legislation, which is opposed by Republican leaders in both the House and the Senate.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
